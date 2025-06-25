Vietnam Building Management System Market Report 2025: Smart City Initiatives Propel Vietnam's Infrastructure and BMS Market Forward

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Building Management System Market | Value, Size, Outlook, Share, Revenue, Companies, Analysis, Trends, Industry, Forecast & Growth : Market Forecast By Software, By Service Type, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam is among the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia. Vietnam presents significant growth opportunities across various industries, including the Building Management System (BMS) market, which is poised for substantial expansion in the near future.

This growth is expected to be driven by factors such as the rapid development of infrastructure projects and increasing energy efficiency initiatives within the real estate sector. Notably, the number of green buildings in Vietnam increased from 276 in 2022 to 396 in 2023, further fueling demand for BMS solutions as buildings prioritize minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainability.



Vietnam's Building Management System Market revenues is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% respectively during 2024-2030F. This growth is primarily driven by the expansion of infrastructure development and the growth of the industrial and commercial sectors.

Additionally, increasing urbanization and the rise of smart city initiatives are expected to further drive demand for BMS solutions in the market. Government initiatives, such as the Vietnam Energy Efficiency Programme (VNEEP 3) 2019-2030, which aims to reduce total national energy consumption by 8-10%, and the commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, have significantly promoted green building practices.



Certification systems such as LEED, LOTUS, and Green Mark support these efforts by encouraging sustainable practices and highlighting the role of BMS in optimizing energy consumption, reducing operational costs, and advancing sustainable development. Furthermore, the Vietnamese government's active promotion of high-tech investments has spurred interest in critical infrastructure sectors, including warehouses and logistics centers. The integration of advanced technologies under Industry 4.0 is expected to further expand growth opportunities within the BMS market.



Market Segmentation By Type



BMS solutions are anticipated to experience significant growth. This growth would be driven by demand from major upcoming projects, including the $2 billion Padaran Mui Dinh development and new Grade A and B office spaces in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and Hanoi. These projects will require advanced solutions such as surveillance cameras, sensors, lighting control systems, and other integrated technologies to enhance operational efficiency, security, and sustainability.



Market Segmentation By Solution



Facility Management in Vietnam's building management system market is anticipated to experience faster growth, due to the expansion of the country's hospitality and commercial sectors. This expansion is expected to generate heightened demand for solutions such as HVAC systems, lighting control, and other advanced technologies.



Market Segmentation By Service Type



Managed services are projected to experience the highest growth in the future, driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. This shift is expected to encourage businesses to leverage modern BMS solutions to optimize operations and enhance efficiency.



Market Segmentation By Application



The commercial sector is anticipated to achieve the highest growth in the coming years, driven by major initiatives such as the construction of eight new airports by 2030. Furthermore, office developments including OfficeHaus, The Hallmark, The Mett, The Neux, and other projects are expected to further contribute to this growth.



Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Companies Featured

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

AIT Building Equipment Joint Stock Company

EVOTEK JSC

Anh Nguyen

Azbil Vietnam Co. Ltd

Key Highlights of the Report:

Vietnam Building Management System Market Overview

Vietnam Building Management System Market Outlook

Vietnam Building Management System Market Forecast

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical Data and Forecast of Vietnam Building Management System Market Revenues for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Vietnam Building Management System Market Revenues, By Type, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Vietnam Building Management System Market Revenues, By Solution, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Vietnam Building Management System Market Revenues, By Services, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Vietnam Building Management System Market Revenues, By Application, for the Period 2020-2030F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Evolution & Trends

Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Type

Solution

Services

By Solution

Facility Management

Security Management

Emergency Management

Energy Management

Infrastructure Management

By Services

Managed

Professional

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

