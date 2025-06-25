National Prenup-Dodging Day Commemorated with $10M Book Giveaway

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Prenup-Dodging Day is July 2, but it isn’t a celebration—it’s a warning: Don’t be a groom —or a bride—for a groomer. The Bloodline Alliance (TBA) is using this day to raise public awareness about a deeply misunderstood and often romanticized red flag: resistance to a prenuptial agreement. According to TBA, refusing to have a conversation about a prenup is not just irresponsible—it is a calculated grooming tactic used by intimate financial predators.

This issue is tackled head-on in the Bloodline Alliance’s upcoming exposé, Grave Robbers and Gold Diggers, out July 1. Billed as a defense manual for the affluent and aspirational, the book teaches readers how to spot the subtle signs and waving red flags of intimate financial predators—while also revealing how to eliminate the financial incentives these predators target in the first place.

$10M Book Giveaway in Response to Disturbing Trend

In reviewing preorder data, TBA uncovered a concerning pattern: intimate financial predators are outbuying the book’s intended audience at a ratio of 4:1. As a direct response, The Bloodline Alliance is giving away $10 million worth of copies of Grave Robbers and Gold Diggers on July 5. The goal: to sound the alarm and ensure that those most vulnerable to exploitation receive the knowledge being actively studied by those who prey on them.

“This knowledge is too important not to share,” said TBA Press Secretary, Maximilian Locke. “It’s deeply troubling that predators are preparing more diligently than the very people this book was created to protect. We hope this giveaway sparks vital conversations about how to protect yourself—and your legacy.”

The free book giveaway is exclusively on Amazon/Kindle on July 5th from 12:01am ET until 11:59pm ET for the e-book version only (softcover and hardcover excluded). Grave Robbers and Gold Diggers is available on Amazon here: https://a.co/d/01m299Z

Public Service Message: Prenup Resistance = Grooming

The Bloodline Alliance is warning the public that romanticized resistance to prenups is an early grooming tactic used by intimate financial predators. Many individuals recycle cultural narratives that frame prenups as unromantic or offensive—without realizing those scripts may serve a strategic purpose: silencing financial discussions that could limit a predator’s ability to extract wealth later.

“We want the public to understand a simple truth: Prenup resistance is a form of grooming,” said Locke. “It discourages open dialogue and positions one partner to walk away with a court-enforced redistribution of wealth if the relationship fails. That’s not romance—it’s a setup.”

“When someone refuses to even have the prenup discussion, it’s a clear sign they’re relying on the state’s default rules to secure a financial windfall they couldn’t ask for directly,” Locke added. “That’s a red flag, not a sign of love.”

TBA is encouraging individuals to view prenup refusal or stall tactics not as a moral stance—but as a potential strategy.

To drive awareness, The Bloodline Alliance has released a new PSA:

YouTube: “Prenup-Dodging = Grooming”

https://youtube.com/shorts/2FMfUi3Kz_U?feature=share

A Public Health Crisis with Generational Impact

Intimate financial predation is a silent epidemic—a public health issue with far-reaching consequences. The effects are not just financial: victims often face anxiety, PTSD, and long-term trust issues. Children are sometimes weaponized in legal battles, and family legacies are rewritten when predators displace heirs or manipulate end-of-life assets.

