Textile Waste Recycling Machine Market Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025-2034, with Andritz, SN Surgicare, Autefa Solutions, Ecotex, Larochr, Autefa Solutions, Loptex, Tomra, Rieter, and more

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Waste Recycling Machine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Textile Waste Recycling Machine Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2034. This growth is largely fueled by the rapid shift toward sustainable and eco-conscious practices in the textile industry.

As environmental awareness rises, both manufacturers and consumers are seeking innovative ways to reduce the impact of textile waste. The increasing burden of post-consumer textile discards and environmentally damaging consumption habits has created an urgent need for recycling technologies that offer practical and scalable solutions. This shift has led to the widespread adoption of recycling systems that process waste into usable fibers, contributing to a circular economy and reducing reliance on virgin resources.







A surge in technological advancement has further supported this momentum. Developments such as AI-powered sorting systems, chemical recycling setups, and automated processing technologies are drastically improving the efficiency and accuracy of textile waste management. These innovations make recycling equipment more appealing to manufacturers aiming for precision, speed, and sustainability.

Government regulations across the globe, including mandates for improved waste categorization, incentives for eco-friendly production, and policies supporting circular economic models, are accelerating the demand for advanced textile waste recycling machines. Moreover, growing public and institutional awareness of textile pollution's environmental consequences is amplifying the call for responsible resource usage and recycling alternatives, prompting increased investment in this sector.



Regionally, Asia-Pacific represented a dominant share of the global market in 2024 and is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034. Within this region, China accounted for more than USD 500 million in revenue in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 900 million by 2034.

This growth is driven by China's massive textile production capacity, which also results in substantial waste generation. In response, manufacturers are increasingly turning to recycling equipment to handle textile refuse more efficiently. Government-led environmental mandates and sustainability initiatives are reinforcing the demand for recycling machinery across the region.



Key companies operating in the market are investing significantly in the development of next-generation recycling technologies. Their focus includes boosting fiber recovery rates, cutting down energy usage, and producing high-quality recycled materials suitable for reintegration into textile manufacturing. These players are also aligning their equipment offerings with global environmental standards, making it easier for textile manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices.



Furthermore, companies are expanding their presence globally, particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Offering strong customer support, including after-sales services and training, remains a strategic focus to ensure long-term customer engagement and machine efficiency. These developments underscore the industry's commitment to reshaping textile recycling through innovation and sustainability-driven solutions.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Textile Waste Recycling Machine market report include:

Andritz

SN Surgicare

Autefa Solutions

mr industries

Ecotex Group

Dell'orco and villani

Larochr Group

Autefa Solutions

Shaanxi Huanxin Textile Machine

multipro machine

HSN Machinerry

Loptex

Tomra

Rieter

Savio Macchine Tessili

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Trump Administration Tariffs Analysis

3.2.1 Impact on Trade

3.2.2 Impact on the Industry

3.2.2.1 Supply-Side Impact (Raw Materials)

3.2.2.2 Price Volatility in Key Materials

3.2.2.3 Supply Chain Restructuring

3.2.2.4 Production Cost Implications

3.2.2.5 Demand-Side Impact (Selling Price)

3.2.2.6 Price Transmission to End Markets

3.2.2.7 Market Share Dynamics

3.2.2.8 Consumer Response Patterns

3.2.3 Key Companies Impacted

3.2.4 Strategic Industry Responses

3.2.4.1 Supply Chain Reconfiguration

3.2.4.2 Pricing and Product Strategies

3.2.4.3 Policy Engagement

3.2.5 Outlook and Future Considerations

3.3 Impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials

3.3.1.2 Advancements in recycling technologies

3.3.1.3 Government regulations and policies on textile waste

3.3.1.4 Growing awareness of waste reduction and circular economy

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 High initial investment and machine cost

3.3.2.2 High maintenance and operational costs

3.3.2.3 Limited scalability and customization

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Technology overview

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Industry structure and concentration

4.1.2 Competitive intensity assessment

4.1.3 Company market share analysis

4.1.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.1.4.1 Product positioning

4.1.4.2 Price-performance positioning

4.1.4.3 Geographic presence

4.1.4.4 Innovation capabilities

4.1.5 Strategic dashboard

4.1.5.1 Competitive benchmarking

4.1.5.1.1 Manufacturing capabilities

4.1.5.1.2 Product portfolio strength

4.1.5.1.3 Distribution network

4.1.5.1.4 R&D investments

4.1.5.2 Strategic initiatives assessment

4.1.5.3 SWOT analysis of key players

4.1.5.4 Future competitive outlook



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Machine Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Mechanical Recycling Machines

5.3 Chemical Recycling Machines

5.4 Thermal Recycling Machines



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fabric Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Cotton

6.3 Polyester

6.4 Nylon

6.5 Wool

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operation, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Manual

7.3 Semi-automatic

7.4 Automatic



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Up to 1,000 kg/h

8.3 Up to 2,000 kg/h

8.4 Up to 3000 kg/h

8.5 Above 3000 kg/h



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Fiber-to-fiber Recycling

9.3 Non-fiber Applications

9.4 Apparel Manufacturing

9.5 Home Textiles

9.6 Technical Textiles



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sourcing Type, 2021-2034 (Thousand Units) (USD Billion)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Pre-consumer Waste

10.3 Post-consumer Waste



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (Thousand Units) (USD Billion)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Direct

11.3 Indirect



Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (Thousand Units) (USD Billion)



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 Andritz

13.2 SN Surgicare

13.3 Autefa Solutions

13.4 mr industries

13.5 Ecotex Group

13.6 Dell'orco and villani

13.7 Larochr Group

13.8 Autefa Solutions

13.9 Shaanxi Huanxin Textile Machine

13.10 multipro machine

13.11 HSN Machinerry

13.12 Loptex

13.13 Tomra

13.14 Rieter

13.15 Savio Macchine Tessili



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33b4rm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment