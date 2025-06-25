EnviroGold Advances Commercial Strategy and Presents its Q3 Investor Presentation

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company specialising in the reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base and strategic metals, is pleased to announce the release of its Q3 Investor Presentation. The presentation reflects the Company’s recent progress in the execution of its commercialisation strategy and planned near term initiatives.

The new presentation highlights the Company’s progress toward commercialisation of its patented NVRO Process™, which enables the recovery of high-value metals from mine tailings while delivering positive environmental outcomes. The presentation also provides insight into:

The commercial and environmental benefits of the NVRO Process™

Current and future strategic partnerships with major industry players

The multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity for mine tailings remediation and metal recovery

The Company’s technology readiness, competitive positioning, and growing pipeline of qualified target customers, and

Analyst perspective on the Company’s strong financial outlook



David Cam, CEO EnviroGold, commented, “We are entering a pivotal phase of growth as we scale the NVRO Process™ in collaboration with some of the world’s leading mining and engineering companies. Our technology is approaching commercial deployment and is uniquely positioned to transform mining waste into significant economic and environmental value. The Q3 Investor Presentation provides a clear view of our progress and future potential, and we look forward to sharing this story with our stakeholders.”

Investors can access the Q3 Investor Presentation on the Company's website at: https://envirogoldglobal.com/investors/, along with the Terra Studio Company Profile at: https://www.terrastudio.biz/blog/post/11325/on-the-cusp-of-formidable-growth/

Shareholders, prospective investors, and other stakeholders are encouraged to review the presentation to gain a comprehensive view of EnviroGold’s strategic initiatives and value creation potential.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and strategic metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

CONTACTS:



Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s business strategy; technology development and commercialization plans; projected license agreements and revenue expectations; scalability of the NVRO Process™; anticipated project milestones; client adoption; market opportunities; and future economic performance.

Forward-looking statements often (but not always) use words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” or similar terminology. Such statements reflect management’s reasonable assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof, including but not limited to: successful validation and scale-up of the NVRO Process™; execution of commercial license agreements within the expected timeframe; achievement of recurring revenue targets; favourable commodity prices and market conditions for tailings reprocessing; and continued support from strategic partners.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to: technical or operational challenges; delays in technology validation, permitting, or project execution; inability to secure customer contracts on expected terms or timelines; changes in market or commodity price conditions; unforeseen regulatory developments; adverse economic, geopolitical, or market disruptions; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.