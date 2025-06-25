Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics, Organoids & Organ-on-a-Chip Asia Conference 2025 | Registration Now Open (Tokyo, Japan - October 6-7, 2025)

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics Asia, Organoids & Organ-on-a-Chip Asia 2025 Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lab-on-a-Chip, Microfluidics, Organoids & Organ-on-a-Chip Asia 2025 Conference is being hosted on October 6-7, 2025 at the Nikko Narita right at Tokyo-Narita Airport.

This annual event brings together researchers from around the world and across Japan and features academic presentations, industry presentations, an exhibit hall with companies from around the world plus extensive networking opportunities.

Travel to Japan is wonderful, convenient, safe and does not require a visa if you hold a US, European or British Passport (visa is stamped upon arrival into Japan). The Nikko Narita provides easy access via Narita Express to Tokyo and then via Shinkansen across Japan. The Nikko Narita hotel is right at Tokyo Narita airport accessible via a Free Shuttle in about 5-10 minutes travel time

Lunch is served on both days of the conference in beautiful Japanese bento boxes and features beautifully-prepared Japanese Cuisine. Additionally, the conference includes coffee breaks and an evening networking reception featuring Japanese Beer and Japanese Sake.

In addition to an exhibit hall, the conference also includes poster sessions and encourages attendees to submit posters as a means to showcase their research and engage actively with the conference participants.

Agenda:

3D-Printing of Microfluidics Devices: Technologies, Methodologies and Tools

BioEngineering Approaches for Building Microphysiological Systems/Organs-on-a-Chip

Developments in Materials and Microfabrication Technologies

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Life Science Research Applications

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing Applications

Microfluidics for Studying Circulating Biomarkers

Microfluidics-LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics

Tools and Approaches Studying Organoids, Spheroids, Cancer Organoids -- A Continuum from 3D-Culture to Organs-on-Chips

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

Speakers

Amy Shen, Professor and Provost, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST)

Professor and Provost, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)

Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS) Ivan Rusyn , University Professor, Texas A&M University

, University Professor, Texas A&M University Levent Yobas, Professor, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Professor, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Masatoshi Maeki, Associate Professor, Hokkaido University

Associate Professor, Hokkaido University Seiichi Ishida, Guest Researcher, National Institute of Health Sciences, Professor, Sojo University

Guest Researcher, National Institute of Health Sciences, Professor, Sojo University Chwee Teck Lim , NUSS Chair Professor, National University of Singapore

, NUSS Chair Professor, National University of Singapore Han Wei Hou, Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore

Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore Jin-Ming Lin, Professor, Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University

Professor, Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University Liang Zhao , Associate Professor, Beijing University of Technology

, Associate Professor, Beijing University of Technology Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California -- Conference Chairperson

Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California -- Conference Chairperson Tingrui Pan, Yangtze River Chair Professor, University of Science and Technology of China

Yangtze River Chair Professor, University of Science and Technology of China Daniel Citterio, Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, Keio University

Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, Keio University Hirofumi Shintaku , Professor, Institute for Life and Medical Sciences, Kyoto University

, Professor, Institute for Life and Medical Sciences, Kyoto University Jing Chen, Founder & CEO, Hicomp Microtech

Founder & CEO, Hicomp Microtech Martyn Boutelle, Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London

Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London Ryuji Yokokawa, Professor, Department of Micro Engineering, Kyoto University

Professor, Department of Micro Engineering, Kyoto University Yoshinobu Baba, Professor, Nagoya University

