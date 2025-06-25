MetasTx Secures NCI Grant to Enable the Advancement of Dual-Track Strategy Against Metastatic Prostate Cancer

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetasTx, LLC, a biotechnology company focused on preventing the metastasis of solid tumor cancers – like prostate, breast and skin, announced today it has received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award supports the company’s development of a diagnostic tool to predict metastatic potential in early-stage prostate cancer (PCa).

The award reflects confidence in MetasTx’s multichannel strategy to detect and interrupt cancer metastasis. Combining pharmacologic and diagnostic innovation, MetasTx aims to transform how clinicians identify and treat patients at risk of metastatic disease - beginning with PCa.

“This federal grant affirms our approach to addressing one of oncology’s most complex challenges,” said Harvey D. Homan, CEO of MetasTx. “Our companion diagnostic program has the potential to deliver earlier, more precise insights to clinicians and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

About the NCI-Funded Diagnostic Program

The funded project - “Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition Signature Markers (EMTsm) with Machine Learning-Based Analysis as a Predictor of Metastatic Prostate Cancer”— proposes to identify the relevant signature biomarkers, and the development of methods for their early detection for diagnostic purposes. This proof of principle project is expected to be completed by Q2 2026. Success with this would lead to development of a Companion Diagnostic that will be used to identify patients with PCa who are likely to need aggressive treatment to prevent metastasis, and could streamline enrollment into future clinical trials, to reduce costs and significantly speed up bringing our new drugs to FDA for approval.

Parallel Pharmacologic Development

The MetasTx drug development program is focused on novel molecules that were designed and synthesized in the laboratory of Dr. David Crich, PhD. Patent applications have been filed by the University of Georgia Research Foundation from whom MetasTx plans to license the I P for these molecules. The two best compounds are being tested and analyzed through a cascade of biochemical and cellular assays for efficacy and safety, under the direction of MetasTx, with plans in place for studies that will support a New Drug Application and likely progression to the First-In-Human (Phase 1/2a) clinical study by late 2027. Generative AI will be employed to discover improved next generation compounds.

This integrated diagnostic-therapeutic approach positions MetasTx for clinical and commercial impact. The initial clinical focus is on the more than 3 million men in the U.S with PCa, of which approximately 2 million are under active surveillance for early PCa — representing a potential $11.5 billion market opportunity.

Capital Efficiency and Investor Opportunity

MetasTx’s business model emphasizes capital efficiency, strategic outsourcing, and a clear path to acquisition. MetasTx currently is seeking to raise $500,000 in a pre-seed convertible note financing round to support ongoing operations and continuation of the drug development program, with a $2 million seed equity financing round to follow shortly.

About MetasTx

MetasTx, LLC is a clinical-stage company developing a platform to detect and block the spread of cancer from solid tumors. Backed by a seasoned leadership team and scientific advisors, MetasTx integrates molecular diagnostics and drug discovery to address metastasis at its root.

For more information, visit www.MetasTx.com, or contact HarveyDHoman@MetasTx.com.

