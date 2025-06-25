To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300





25 June 2025









Company announcement number 54/2025

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 July 2025





With effect from 1 July 2025, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,

RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.





The Executive Management





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

