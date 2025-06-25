Digital Asset Technologies Portfolio Company, LiquidLink to Host Weekly X Spaces Exploring Real World Assets on the XRP Ledger, Bitcoin Lightning Network and Other Blockchain Networks

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Digital Asset Technologies” or the “Company”), a technology focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company LiquidLink AI Corp. (“LinkLink”), will host a new weekly series of X (formerly Twitter) Spaces dedicated to exploring the future of Real World Assets (RWAs) on the XRP Ledger and the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

The series will launch on Monday, July 7 at 11:00 AM EST, and will continue every Monday at the same time via the official LiquidLink X account: @LiquidLink_XRP .

Each week, LiquidLink will host live discussions featuring developers, asset issuers, legal experts, and ecosystem builders to explore topics such as:

●How RWAs are issued and traded on the XRP Ledger

‎

●Infrastructure and programmability on the Bitcoin Lightning Network

‎

●Legal, compliance, and custody considerations for tokenized assets

‎

●Use cases and adoption strategies for bringing off-chain assets on-chain

‎

●Cross-chain collaboration between blockchain ecosystems



“Our mission is to create a consistent and credible space where the community can engage directly with the builders and thinkers behind the next phase of tokenized finance,” said Marcus Ingram, CEO of LiquidLink. “By focusing on two of the most reliable blockchain networks—XRP and Bitcoin—we're showcasing how real utility can emerge from battle-tested infrastructure.”

Listeners can tune in live and participate in open Q&A sessions each week. Guests and topics will be announced in advance via @LiquidLink_XRP .

