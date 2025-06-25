ThreeD Capital Inc. Congratulates DeLorean on Token Launch and Web 3 Expansion

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to congratulate DeLorean Labs on the successful launch of its new digital token, $DMC. This token officially launched on June 24, 2025 and is now available for trading on various trading platforms, including Bitget, Kraken, Kucoin, Gate, Binance alpha, and MEXC.

With this token launch, DeLorean has reached a significant milestone, and ThreeD is excited to support and be invested in the DeLorean group of companies as it continues to innovate at the intersection of automotive and blockchain technology. As part of our investment in the DeLorean group of companies, ThreeD owns 179,560,730 $DMC tokens and holds 332,518 common shares in Gullwing Holdings Inc., the parent of DeLorean Motor Company (Delaware).

DeLorean, the legendary automotive brand known for its timeless design and cultural significance, is relaunching as an electric vehicle (EV) company. In addition to its automotive innovation, DeLorean Motor Company recently introduced DeLorean Labs, its Web3 arm dedicated to pioneering blockchain-based solutions and digital assets. One of its most notable recent projects includes the ability for enthusiasts to purchase pre-sale build slots for the Alpha-5 model as NFTs. A marketplace is being developed to allow the trading of these build slots, further integrating blockchain into the DeLorean ecosystem.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ThreeD, commented: “We are very excited to be involved as an investor in the launch of the $DMC tokens and in the DeLorean group of companies. DeLorean’s nostalgic brand and innovative approach utilizing Web3 and blockchain technologies positions it to transform the EV industry. We believe the launch of the $DMC tokens is just the beginning of many great things for DeLorean and we look forward to their continued growth in the months and years to come.”

About DeLorean Labs

The brand, made famous by its futuristic design and immortalized by its role in "Back to the Future", is recognized by millions worldwide. The $DMC token merges culture with real-world utility, allowing users to purchase DeLorean vehicles, engage in exclusive collaborations, and participate in a broader digital economy.

DeLorean Motor Company is the first car company to launch an official token, further solidifying its reputation for pushing boundaries. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem, $DMC is designed as the currency of cultural convergence, allowing users to interact with their favourite brands in innovative and decentralized ways.

DeLorean Labs has entered Web3 through a partnership with Mysten Labs and the Sui Foundation. On January 21, 2025, DeLorean became the first project to launch on the Sui Launchpad hosted by Republic Launchpad, with the pre-sale selling out completely. This followed the successful minting of the DeLorean Time Capsule digital collectible series, where 8,800 digital collectibles were offered, providing holders with opportunities to win prizes, including a 2026 DeLorean EV.

Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs stated: “At DeLorean, innovation has always been in our DNA. With the recent launches of our on-chain Reservation System and the $DMC token, we're paving the way for how traditional brands build in Web3, just as we revolutionized automotive culture. More importantly, $DMC is more than just a token - it’s a bridge between our legacy and the limitless possibilities ahead.”

Blockchain and Marketplace Innovations

DeLorean is revolutionizing the automotive industry by integrating blockchain technology through its FLUX Protocol. FLUX is an on-chain vehicle reservation marketplace and analytics system that allows for seamless, transparent, and secure digital transactions related to vehicle purchases, trade, authentication, and tracking. DeLorean will be the first to utilize this blockchain-based reservation system, with the v.1 version of its marketplace having recently launched.

DeLorean Labs has garnered partnerships with leading blockchain and Web3 companies include Sui, Mysten Labs, Animoca Brands’ Motorverse, Delphi Digital, Karate Combat, Readyverse Studios, and Otherlife|Moonpay. By leveraging blockchain technology, DeLorean aims to foster a highly engaged community while cementing its place as a leader in both automotive and digital innovation.

A Community-Driven Future

DeLorean is taking a holistic approach to customer engagement by incentivizing brand loyalty through exclusive offers, discounts, rewards, and VIP experiences. This initiative includes collaborations with other iconic brands that blend nostalgia with cutting-edge trends and technologies. The goal is to further strengthen the bond with DeLorean enthusiasts while introducing a new generation to the brand's legacy.

With its Web3 marketplace for vehicle reservations, DeLorean is enabling customers to buy, sell, and trade their coveted build slots on-chain. This ensures transparency and security in the reservation process, giving users complete ownership and control over their vehicle transactions. The blockchain-powered analytics system will also provide future buyers with an accurate and verifiable history of each vehicle’s performance.

As DeLorean accelerates into the digital future, the brand remains committed to its legacy of innovation. As Doc Brown might say, "If you're going to build a time machine into a car, why not make it a DeLorean?" The legendary DeLorean, immortalized in "Back to the Future" (1985), continues to capture imaginations, with the recent reunion of Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown) and the DeLorean featured in a new video, boasting over 3 million views on YouTube .

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

