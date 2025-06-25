Liberty Defense has Appointed the Honorable Thomas Monheim, Former Inspector General for the US Intelligence Community & Current Executive Director, Global Compliance Investigations and Ombuds, for GE Aerospace, to its Newly Formed Strategic Advisory Board

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30 ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that The Honorable Thomas Monheim, former Inspector General for the US Intelligence Community and current Executive Director, Global Compliance Investigations and Ombuds, for GE Aerospace, has joined our new Strategic Advisory Board which will have up to nine Members. This new Board will help focus and guide Liberty Defense in its journey to scale its groundbreaking technology, both in the United States and globally.

Tom Monheim dedicated more than three decades of service to the United States, beginning as a Judge Advocate in the US Air Force and finally serving as the Senate confirmed Inspector General of the US Intelligence Community (USIC). Mr. Monheim has served as the General Counsel of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Deputy General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Senior Legal Counsel at the National Counterterrorism Center, Associate Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice, and Associate Counsel to the President at the White House. Mr. Monheim retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He earned numerous distinguished government service awards, including the Presidential Meritorious Executive Award, the Director of National Intelligence Exceptional Service Award, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star. Mr. Monheim is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, and the National War College.

In his current role at GE Aerospace, Mr. Monheim leads the open reporting and compliance investigation programs and teams in the company that is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, and integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Mr. Monheim welcomed this new appointment, stating “I have always been driven by a sense of purpose, and I feel privileged to be part of the Liberty Defense team as we improve security detection against ever-evolving and proliferating threats at home and abroad. I am energized about helping make airports and skies safer, and better protecting people in various venues such as schools, malls, courthouses, and office buildings. Serving as a Strategic Advisory Board member for Liberty Defense is a special opportunity to continue serving the greater good, as I have done for more than 30 years now.”

“Tom Monheim has unparalleled military and civilian service to our country,” said Bryan Cunningham, President of Liberty Defense. “He combines strategic vision, leadership skills, and one of the strongest work ethics I observed while working with Tom at the White House on vital national security issues at the highest levels of our government. I look forward to working with Tom and our other new SAB members to achieve Liberty Defense’s vital mission to make the US and the world safer and more secure while enhancing our convenience and quality of life at airports, governmental facilities, and public gatherings of all kinds.”

For updates and news, please visit www.libertydefense.com to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bryan Cunningham

President

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30 ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

For Media and PR Inquiries please contact:

Abigail Dellapina

ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory

liberty@ icr inc.com

For more information about Liberty’s Strategic Advisory Board, please contact:

Bryan Cunningham

President

303-349-4870

bcunningham@libertydefense.com

For sales information, please contact:

Ian McNaughton

Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense

613-292-3669

imcnaughton@libertydefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.