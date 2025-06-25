Change in Hepsor AS articles of association

On 12 June 2025 the general meeting of shareholders of Hepsor AS, registry code 12099216 (hereinafter the Company) adopted a resolution without convening the meeting to amend the Company’s articles of association and adopt the articles of association in the new wording.

Today, on 25 June 2025 the amended articles of association were registered at the Estonian Commercial Register and the new articles of association entered into force.

The articles of association are attached to this stock exchange announcement and are also available on the webpage of the Company on https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/corporate-governance/bylaws/.

Additional information:

Henri Laks

Member of the management board

Tel: +372 5693 9114

E-mail: henri@hepsor.ee





Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. In fourteen years of operation, we have created 2 076 homes and nearly 36 300 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that will make the buildings it builds more energy efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company has a portfolio of 25 development projects with a total area of 172 800 m2.

Attachment