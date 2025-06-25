Yellow Network Appoints Alessio Treglia and Hongtao as CTOs to Accelerate Chain-Agnostic Web3 Infrastructure

(From left to right: Hongtao J & Alessio Treglia)

San Francisco, CA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Yellow Network , the modular infrastructure powering real-time cross-chain settlement and next-gen Web3 applications, announces the appointment of Alessio Treglia and Hongtao J as Co-Chief Technology Officers. The hires mark a key milestone in Yellow’s growth as it scales developer adoption and institutional-grade infrastructure. Together, as Co-CTOs, Alessio and Hongtao lead Yellow’s full infrastructure stack, including:

The Yellow SDK – a developer-first toolkit for building scalable, cross-chain dApps (led by Alessio)

NeoDAX – a modular brokerage framework for institutional trading (led by Hongtao)



Alessio Treglia is an open-source veteran and blockchain systems expert who led engineering at Jur AG and Ignite Global (Tendermint). He served on the board of the OceanBlue Foundation, creators of the T-Grade Network, the first to introduce Cosmwasm smart contracts for Cosmos blockchains and the innovative “token of engagement.” Alessio has launched modular blockchain products, including a Polkadot SDK-based solochain, and now leads development of the Yellow SDK, delivering Web2-grade tooling for cross-chain dApp builders.

“We’re building the rails for global-scale, real-time crypto applications,” said Treglia. “Developers today want powerful SDKs and plug-and-play infrastructure, not blockchain headaches. Yellow delivers exactly that.”

Hongtao, former Head of Exchange Tech at BybitX and m2.com, has architected regulated trading platforms, matching engines, and custody systems. With over a decade of experience leading global teams across APAC and the UAE, he brings proven execution in scaling secure, real-time financial infrastructure. He now oversees NeoDAX, Yellow’s institutional-grade trading framework designed for non-custodial, real-time brokerage.

“Speed, security, and compliance aren’t optional; they’re table stakes,” added Hongtao. “Yellow is one of the few teams designing with all three from day one. I’m excited to scale NeoDAX and help build the network quietly becoming Web3’s backend.”

These appointments come at a time when demand is growing for chain-agnostic, high-performance tools. Yellow’s SDK, powered by Nitrolite, along with its NeoDAX broker framework, is quickly becoming an essential infrastructure for builders and institutions in DeFi, fintech, and gaming.

“This is more than a leadership expansion -it signals our commitment to scaling with world-class engineering,” said Alexis Sirkia, Captain and Chief Executive of Yellow Network. “Alessio and Hongtao bring unmatched depth in blockchain architecture, financial infrastructure, and cross-chain scalability. They'll lead Yellow’s two most critical product pillars: the SDK and NeoDAX.”

About Yellow Network

Yellow is building the next generation of blockchain infrastructure, chain-agnostic, developer-first, and ready for real-world use. With a modular architecture including the Yellow SDK, NeoDAX, ClearSync, and Clearnet, Yellow enables real-time, cross-chain settlement and high-performance Web3 applications. From DeFi and gaming to institutional finance, Yellow provides the invisible engine powering the next billion users. Learn more at yellow.org .



