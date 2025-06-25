GasBuddy Celebrates 25 Years with Launch of GasBuddy Rewards, Expanded Savings Opportunities

DALLAS, TX, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy®, North America’s trusted source for fuel savings, today announced the launch of GasBuddy Rewards and a series of new platform developments as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 2000, GasBuddy has evolved from a simple gas price tracking website to a comprehensive savings platform serving millions of users across the US and Canada.

As part of its 25-year celebration and commitment to delivering more everyday savings to drivers, GasBuddy is giving back to the community that built the platform with a summer of giveaways and expanded savings opportunities. Through the newly launched GasBuddy Rewards, drivers can now earn points for daily activities like snapping receipts, accessing exclusive offers from leading brands, and playing GasBuddy Games. These recent developments highlight the transformation of the platform into a destination drivers can turn to whenever they hit the road—whether searching for the lowest gas prices, maximizing savings during downtime on road trips, or earning rewards on everyday purchases beyond the pump.

“For 25 years, GasBuddy has helped millions of drivers save money at the pump, and with GasBuddy Rewards, we’re taking that a step further,” said Eric Stecker, Divisional COO, Brands & Consumers at PDI Technologies. “We’re excited to bring even more value not just to drivers, but to the convenience retailers and brands who serve them. By connecting our highly engaged community of consumers with exclusive in-store and fuel offers, we’re helping our partners drive traffic, grow loyalty, and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.”

Other key platform enhancements:

GasBuddy’s Pay with GasBuddy+™ membership, launched in January 2025, offers members more substantial rewards at the pump—and now extending into the convenience store—with guaranteed savings of 3 to 5 cents per gallon*.

Coming in July 2025, Pay with GasBuddy+ members will be able to redeem GasBuddy Rewards points for gas savings within the GasBuddy app.

GasBuddy is also exploring new ways to help drivers save more on the cost of owning a vehicle through collaborations with partners like TrueCar.

“GasBuddy’s legacy has always been rooted in empowering consumers through transparency and savings, and that mission remains as vital today as it was in 2000,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Whether gas prices have soared to record highs or dropped to unexpected lows over the past 25 years, we’ve consistently helped drivers navigate the peaks and valleys, saving them money when every cent counts. While we honor the community-driven foundation that built this brand, we’re equally excited about the road ahead —expanding our platform to meet the evolving needs of drivers in an increasingly dynamic fuel market."

Drivers can download the GasBuddy app at gasbuddy.com/app to start earning points and saving on fuel and everyday purchases. For more information about GasBuddy Rewards and the company's 25th anniversary initiatives, visit the GasBuddy Newsroom or contact press@gasubddy.com.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy, North America’s trusted fuel savings platform for over 25 years, empowers consumers to fuel up for less. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy is reimagining everyday mobility with real-time gas prices at 150,000+ stations, tangible rewards at and beyond the pump, and the Pay with GasBuddy+™ program. Owned and operated by PDI Technologies, GasBuddy connects top brands with millions of digitally engaged consumers—wherever the road takes them—by unlocking data and insights into purchase patterns through a frictionless experience. To learn more about GasBuddy, visit gasbuddy.com.