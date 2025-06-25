JunkAway Dumpster Service Celebrates First Anniversary with New Dumpster Delivery Truck and Roll-Off Trailer near Tullahoma, TN

Decherd, TN, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Decherd, TN – JunkAway Dumpster Service LLC, a plucky one-year-old junk removal and dumpster rental company near Tullahoma, Tennessee, is thrilled to announce the addition of a shiny new dumpster delivery truck and trailer to its fleet. This beefy duo is ready to roll, making it easier than ever for local homes and businesses to clear out clutter with competitively priced dumpster rentals and top-notch junk removal services. Just in time for its first birthday, JunkAway is doubling down on its mission to keep Tullahoma tidy with a smile and a can-do attitude.



Since launching in June 2024, JunkAway Dumpster Service has been the go-to for folks needing dumpsters for rent or junk removal near Tullahoma. The new truck and trailer—a dynamic pair that could probably star in their own action movie—are set to supercharge the company’s ability to deliver dumpster rentals quickly and efficiently across the region. Whether it’s a home renovation, a spring cleanout, or a business decluttering project, JunkAway’s got the tools and the hustle to make it happen.



“We’re just a few locals who love helping our neighbors ditch their junk,” said James Hall, founder of JunkAway Dumpster Service. “This new 3500 truck and dumpster trailer are like our birthday present to ourselves—and to everyone near Tullahoma! They let us zip around faster, drop off dumpsters for rent with precision, and keep our junk removal services as smooth as a Tennessee sunset. We’re here to make clearing out the old feel like a fresh start.”



Junk Removal Services: 3 Ways to Wave Goodbye to Clutter



JunkAway Dumpster Service isn’t just about dumpster rentals their junk removal offerings are a fan favorite, too! As highlighted on their website (www.junkawaydumpsterservice.com) (www.junkawaydumpsterservice.com/junk-removal), they offer three levels of service to fit any need, budget, or level of “I-don’t-want-to-deal-with-this” energy:



Dumpster Rentals: Perfect for DIY warriors, JunkAway drops off a sturdy dumpster, you fill it with everything from old furniture to construction debris, and they haul it away when you’re done. Competitively priced and sized to fit your project, these dumpsters for rent are a hassle-free way to tackle big cleanups.



Curbside Pickup: Got junk but don’t want to wrestle it far? Pile it up in an easy-to-reach spot like your driveway or curb, and JunkAway’s crew swoops in to make it disappear. It’s quick, affordable, and perfect for smaller hauls.



Premium Full-Service Junk Removal: For the heavy, awkward, or just plain annoying stuff, JunkAway’s team dives in literally! They’ll navigate steep stairs, tight corners, or tricky inclines to remove furniture, appliances, or anything else cluttering your space. Point, relax, and watch the magic happen.



All services are delivered with JunkAway’s signature friendly vibe, fully licensed and insured team, and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal through recycling and donations whenever possible.



A Year of Making Tullahoma Shine



Turning one is a big deal, and JunkAway Dumpster Service is celebrating by continuing to serve the Tullahoma community with heart and hustle. Based just outside Tullahoma, Tennessee, the company has quickly become a trusted name for junk removal near Tullahoma and beyond. Their competitive pricing on dumpster rentals paired with a knack for turning chaotic cleanups into stress-free experiences has earned them rave reviews from locals.



“We started JunkAway because we saw how tough it can be to deal with junk, whether it’s a single couch or a whole houseful,” said James Hall. “Our new dumpster truck and roll-off trailer mean we can help even more folks clear out the old and make room for the new. Plus, we like to think we’re pretty fun to work with—no grumpy faces here!”



Ready to Clear the Clutter?



Whether you’re eyeing a dumpster rental for a big project or need junk removal near Tullahoma to reclaim your space, JunkAway Dumpster Service LLC is ready to roll literally. Visit www.junkawaydumpsterservice.com to explore their services, request a quote, or book your dumpster today. You can also give them a call at (931) 588-0707 to chat with their friendly team.



About JunkAway Dumpster Service LLC



Founded in May 2024, JunkAway Dumpster Service LLC is a locally owned and operated business near Tullahoma, in Decherd Tennessee, specializing in dumpster rentals and junk removal. With a focus on affordability, reliability, and a touch of humor, they help local homeowners and businesses declutter with ease. JunkAway is fully committed to making dumpster rentals and junk removal simple, cost-effective, and eco-friendly.



https://thenewsfront.com/junkaway-dumpster-service-celebrates-first-anniversary-with-new-dumpster-delivery-truck-and-roll-off-trailer-near-tullahoma-tn/