PATTISON Outdoor Introduces ‘Digital Twins’: A Groundbreaking Campaign Creative Planning Tool





Digital Twin for Toronto’s TTC Union Station

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor has introduced a game-changing advertising campaign planning tool: Digital Twins – a cutting-edge virtual application that revolutionizes how advertisers visualize, plan, and approve out-of-home campaigns. Easy-to-use and available online, it allows users to explore hyper-realistic, 3D recreations of real-world advertising environments.

The Digital Twins have been produced in-house by PATTISON’s best-in-class marketing department, and are designed to mirror every detail of live ad placements. Planners and designers will now be able to visualize creative in context. Artwork can be integrated into the space to showcase how it would look once live, helping clients make informed decisions earlier in the planning process. The visuals within the tool are to scale, simplifying the procedure for designers who often deal with the complexities of art specs and templates.

With ability to showcase both static and video ads in real-time, viewers will see the advertising environment exactly as audiences would in real life. With all viewing angles, traffic movement and environmental structures accounted for, clients will have a better understanding of ad placement and their relative proximity to one another.

“PATTISON Outdoor remains committed to the OOH industry by providing client-focused solutions. Being forward thinking and tech-savvy led to the development of Digital Twins, a sophisticated tool for OOH planning. Clients can now virtually tour ad placements and design concepts without the need to leave their office. Backed by our Creative teams, campaigns will be showcased exactly how they will appear in the real world.” – Steve McGregor, President, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

TTC Union Station, one of Canada’s busiest transit hubs, is the first fully launched environment. Further additions of airports, place-based settings, and transit vehicle surroundings are to follow soon.

PATTISON continues to lead the way in advertising solutions and innovations, by bringing real world environments directly to clients, with the simple click of a button. This sharable, web-based application is available upon request. Reach out to your PATTISON account executive to learn more and get started with Digital Twins.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaab42a4-778f-41e5-98f9-ef836a17eac3