Quidnet Energy Completes 35 MWh Discharge Test after 6-Months of Holding Charge with No Loss

HOUSTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quidnet Energy (“Quidnet”), a pioneer in long-duration energy storage solutions for delivering baseload power, announced today that the company has completed 35 MWh discharge after storing the energy for six months without loss at its Texas project site for CPS Energy. The successful test provides further demonstration of the capability of the company’s Geomechanical Energy Storage (GES) technology following the MWh-scale test announced earlier this year.

Having already proven the GES technology at the MWh scale, this successful operation by Quidnet offers continued validation of the GES technology to deliver scalable and dependable grid energy storage to meet the fast-growing demand for reliable power. Along with 35 MWh energy delivery, holding a charge with no discernible energy loss for six months proves that Quidnet’s technology can be relied upon to provide energy when needed by utilities for meeting firm power demands of the growing AI data center sector.

At a time when a substantial backlog of large-scale generation projects threatens the country’s grid, Quidnet’s GES technology leverages a uniquely unconstrained supply chain to meet hyperscale power demand with rapidly deployable and reliable power capacity.

"During our previous round of accelerated cycle testing, we put considerable strain on the storage system,” said Bunker Hill, Vice President of Engineering at Quidnet Energy. “To then see the system hold charge for 6 months, with no loss, and deliver energy at a substantial duration and scale is a strong validation of the robustness and scalability of our GES technology.”

Quidnet completed the 35 MWh test at their Greater Houston project site which is under construction for CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the United States. The project for CPS Energy is part of a 15-year commercial agreement between the utility and Quidnet, and the site is supported by the ARPA-E grant Quidnet received through the 2021 SCALEUP initiative. This test underscores how Quidnet will be able to confidently meet the project’s target storage capacity with their technology, which is rapidly deployable and easily scaled to meet the urgent demand for firm power.

