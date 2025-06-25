OPKO Health and Entera Bio Abstract for First-in-Class Dual GLP-1/Glucagon Tablet Candidate for Patients with Obesity and Metabolic Disorders Selected for Presentation at the ENDO 2025 Annual Meeting

MIAMI and JERUSALEM, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) (“Entera”) today announced that new pharmacologic and pharmacokinetic in vivo data for investigational oral OPK-88006 tablet treatment has been selected for presentation at the ENDO 2025 annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, taking place July 12-15, 2025 in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Oral OPK-88006 is being developed pursuant to a collaboration and license agreement between OPKO and Entera whereby the companies are advancing a proprietary novel dual agonist GLP-1/glucagon peptide as a once-daily tablet treatment and as a weekly subcutaneous injection for patients with obesity, metabolic and fibrotic disorders. The oral program combines OPKO’s proprietary long-acting oxyntomodulin analog (OPK-88006) and Entera’s proprietary N-Tab™ technology.

“Oral peptides remain rare in metabolic therapy, and having both tablet and injectable formats with our partner OPKO should allow us to tailor induction and maintenance regimens to each patient to optimize outcomes,” said Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer of Entera. “Our once-daily tablet may be simpler to titrate and offer tolerability benefits. Our joint program prioritizes durable, sustainable weight loss to help prevent or mitigate comorbidities such as severe fatty liver, sleep apnea, and other metabolic disorders.”

OPKO and Entera expect to file an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year for both oral OPK-88006 tablet and a weekly injectable variant of the same molecule, which OPKO intends to develop independently. Phase 1 clinical studies are being planned.

Abstract Title: First-in-Class Oral Dual GLP-1/Glucagon Agonist for Patients with Obesity and Metabolic Disorders: In Vivo Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Results

Presentation Number: SUN-680

Session Date/Time: Sunday, July 13, 2025, 12:00 – 01:30 PM Pacific time

About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab™) and its pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs targeting PTH(1-34), GLP-1 and GLP-2. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n=161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). Entera is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 registrational study for EB613 pursuant to the FDA’s qualification of a quantitative BMD endpoint. The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity; and the first oral GLP-2 peptide tablet as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise, and its novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

