For mining novices: PBKMiner launches free BTC, ETH, DOGE and XRP cloud mining services

London, UK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryptocurrency market has entered a new era of acceptance and legitimacy following the US government’s landmark decision to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve in March 2025. Riding on this momentum, UK-based PBK Miner has announced the official launch of its free cloud mining platform, supporting BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and other major cryptocurrencies.

In a rapidly changing regulatory environment, PBK Miner positions itself as the go-to solution for cryptocurrency novices and passive investors. Built on an AI-optimized cloud infrastructure and compliant with ESG regulations, the platform enables anyone to start earning cryptocurrency using only a mobile device and without any upfront costs.

Explore cloud mining: https://pbkminer.com/





What is the difference between PBK Miner cloud mining?

PBK Miner offers a range of unique features designed to remove the complexity of traditional mining while maximizing profitability:

- Cloud-based mining rental service,

Users can remotely access ecologically certified mining power without purchasing or managing hardware. PBK Miner operates efficient and ESG-compliant mining centers in the UK, US and EU.

- Newbie-friendly mining setup

You can activate your mining contract in minutes using just your computer or mobile phone. No technical skills or wallet configuration required.

- Daily mining, BTC, ETH, DOGE and XRP

Enjoy 24/7 seamless mining without system downtime. All infrastructure is monitored by professionals to ensure uninterrupted earnings.

- Instant withdrawals, no lock-in

Unlike traditional mining setups, PBK Miner allows users to withdraw earnings at any time - with zero withdrawal fees.





- New Users Start for Free

First-time users will receive a $10 welcome bonus , enough to activate their first mining contract and start earning daily rewards right away.

- Sustainable Blockchain Mining

With ESG compliance at its core, PBK Miner incorporates green energy and reforestation initiatives as part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability.

PBK Miner mining performance (June 2025):

5-day BTC mining contract: +7.15% ROI

15-day DOGE mining contract: +21.7% ROI

30-day XRP mining contract: +56.6% ROI

These returns, coupled with the lowest entry barriers, have attracted a large number of retail investors to participate, especially young investors who are exploring cryptocurrency income for the first time.

How to get started on the most trusted cloud mining platform in 2025

1. Register here via PC or mobile device

2. Get your free $10 welcome bonus

3. Use your bonus to activate your first free cloud computing capacity

4. See a breakdown of your expected earnings and monitor your rewards with real-time analytics tools

5. Access your free withdrawals at any time

“We built PBK Miner so that anyone, anywhere can profit from cryptocurrency without having to understand blockchain or manage hardware,” said PBK Miner CEO.

About PBK Miner

Founded in 2019, PBK Miner is a new generation digital asset mining platform that enables global users to mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin and 10 other mainstream cryptocurrencies through AI-optimized cloud infrastructure. PBK Miner focuses on security, sustainability and accessibility, providing a legal, compliant and high-yield alternative to traditional cryptocurrency investments.

Start mining smarter - visit https://pbkminer.com to claim your $10 bonus.

Name: Alison Evans

Position: PR Manager

Official Email: info@pbkminer.com

Company Address: 30 Colston Avenue, Carshalton, Surrey, UK





Attachment