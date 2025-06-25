Trends Shaping the $335.6 Million Portable Blenders Market 2025-2034

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Blender Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Portable Blender Market was valued at USD 224 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 335.6 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth is fueled by rising health consciousness and a preference for convenient kitchen appliances. The demand for on-the-go food and beverage options continues to surge as consumers incorporate smoothies, protein shakes, and fresh juices into their routines.

With a fast-paced lifestyle, consumers seek efficient kitchen appliances that maintain quality. Portable blenders align with these needs, allowing fresh blending anytime, anywhere. This trend is notable among millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize health and time efficiency. Social media influencers and fitness experts promote homemade drinks, boosting market expansion. Eco-friendly, rechargeable blenders also appeal to sustainability-conscious buyers.

The market is categorized by material type: plastic, glass, and steel. Plastic blenders held a 50% market share in 2023, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2032 due to their lightweight, durability, and affordability. Unlike glass models, plastic blenders are safer and more portable. Budget-conscious buyers often opt for plastic, driving their market dominance.

Distribution occurs through online and offline channels. In 2023, offline retail dominated with a market share of USD 132.6 million, projected to reach USD 197.3 million by 2032. Consumers prefer offline shopping to inspect products physically. Personalized service, product demonstrations, and brand comparisons contribute to offline growth. However, e-commerce platforms and online shopping convenience are expected to drive future sales, with brands using digital marketing and influencer endorsements.

North America's portable blender market accounted for a 38% share in 2023, anticipated to reach USD 133.9 million by 2032. The region's strong market presence is due to the growing emphasis on health and wellness, alongside increasing demand for portable meal preparation tools. As nutritious eating habits rise, portable blender adoption will ensure sustained market expansion in North America.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter’s Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360° synopsis, 2021-2032



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailors

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Advancements in blender technology

3.3.1.2 Growing demand for personalization

3.3.1.3 The increasing focus on health and wellness

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 Battery life and charging issues

3.3.2.2 Cost and affordability

3.4 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.4.1 Demographic trends

3.4.2 Factors affecting buying decision

3.4.3 Consumer product adoption

3.4.4 Preferred distribution channel

3.4.5 Preferred price range

3.5 Growth potential analysis

3.6 Porter’s analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Blade Type, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 2 blades

5.3 2 & Above blades



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Up to 200 W

6.3 200-700 W

6.4 Above 700 W



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Blending Capacity, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Up to 25 fluid oz

7.3 25-50 fluid oz

7.4 50-70 fluid oz

7.5 Above 70 fluid oz



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Plastic

8.3 Glass

8.4 Steel



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power Source, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Battery-Operated (Lithium Battery)

9.3 USB rechargeable

9.4 Hybrid



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 High-End (USD 90-150)

10.3 Ultra-Premium(USD 150-400)

10.4 Luxury professional (Above USD 400)



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Household/ Individual

11.3 Commercial



Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 Online

12.2.1 Company websites

12.2.2 E-commerce platforms

12.3 Offline

12.3.1 Department stores

12.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

12.3.3 Other retail stores (Specialty Kitchenware Stores, etc)



Chapter 13 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

13.1 Key trends

13.2 North America

13.2.1 U.S.

13.2.2 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 India

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.4 South Korea

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.6 Malaysia

13.4.7 Indonesia

13.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.2 Mexico

13.5.3 Rest of Latin America

13.6 MEA

13.6.1 UAE

13.6.2 Saudi Arabia

13.6.3 South Africa

13.6.4 Rest of MEA



Chapter 14 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

14.1 BELLA Sensio

14.2 Bilaca Electric Co

14.3 BlendJet

14.4 Blufied Limited

14.5 Bosh Home Appliances

14.6 Conair Corporation

14.7 Electrox

14.8 Gourmia

14.9 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

14.10 Keyton

14.11 Little Bees

14.12 Homeland Housewares

14.13 SharkNinja Operating

14.14 Capital Brands

14.15 Sunbeam Products



