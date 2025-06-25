Trends Shaping the $335.6 Million Portable Blenders Market 2025-2034

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Blender Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Portable Blender Market was valued at USD 224 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 335.6 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth is fueled by rising health consciousness and a preference for convenient kitchen appliances. The demand for on-the-go food and beverage options continues to surge as consumers incorporate smoothies, protein shakes, and fresh juices into their routines.
With a fast-paced lifestyle, consumers seek efficient kitchen appliances that maintain quality. Portable blenders align with these needs, allowing fresh blending anytime, anywhere. This trend is notable among millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize health and time efficiency. Social media influencers and fitness experts promote homemade drinks, boosting market expansion. Eco-friendly, rechargeable blenders also appeal to sustainability-conscious buyers.
The market is categorized by material type: plastic, glass, and steel. Plastic blenders held a 50% market share in 2023, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2032 due to their lightweight, durability, and affordability. Unlike glass models, plastic blenders are safer and more portable. Budget-conscious buyers often opt for plastic, driving their market dominance.
Distribution occurs through online and offline channels. In 2023, offline retail dominated with a market share of USD 132.6 million, projected to reach USD 197.3 million by 2032. Consumers prefer offline shopping to inspect products physically. Personalized service, product demonstrations, and brand comparisons contribute to offline growth. However, e-commerce platforms and online shopping convenience are expected to drive future sales, with brands using digital marketing and influencer endorsements.
North America's portable blender market accounted for a 38% share in 2023, anticipated to reach USD 133.9 million by 2032. The region's strong market presence is due to the growing emphasis on health and wellness, alongside increasing demand for portable meal preparation tools. As nutritious eating habits rise, portable blender adoption will ensure sustained market expansion in North America.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter’s Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360° synopsis, 2021-2032
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailors
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.1.1 Advancements in blender technology
3.3.1.2 Growing demand for personalization
3.3.1.3 The increasing focus on health and wellness
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.3.2.1 Battery life and charging issues
3.3.2.2 Cost and affordability
3.4 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.4.1 Demographic trends
3.4.2 Factors affecting buying decision
3.4.3 Consumer product adoption
3.4.4 Preferred distribution channel
3.4.5 Preferred price range
3.5 Growth potential analysis
3.6 Porter’s analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Blade Type, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 2 blades
5.3 2 & Above blades
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 200 W
6.3 200-700 W
6.4 Above 700 W
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Blending Capacity, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Up to 25 fluid oz
7.3 25-50 fluid oz
7.4 50-70 fluid oz
7.5 Above 70 fluid oz
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Plastic
8.3 Glass
8.4 Steel
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power Source, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Battery-Operated (Lithium Battery)
9.3 USB rechargeable
9.4 Hybrid
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 High-End (USD 90-150)
10.3 Ultra-Premium(USD 150-400)
10.4 Luxury professional (Above USD 400)
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Household/ Individual
11.3 Commercial
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 Online
12.2.1 Company websites
12.2.2 E-commerce platforms
12.3 Offline
12.3.1 Department stores
12.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
12.3.3 Other retail stores (Specialty Kitchenware Stores, etc)
Chapter 13 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
13.1 Key trends
13.2 North America
13.2.1 U.S.
13.2.2 Canada
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 India
13.4.3 Japan
13.4.4 South Korea
13.4.5 Australia
13.4.6 Malaysia
13.4.7 Indonesia
13.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.2 Mexico
13.5.3 Rest of Latin America
13.6 MEA
13.6.1 UAE
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.3 South Africa
13.6.4 Rest of MEA
Chapter 14 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
14.1 BELLA Sensio
14.2 Bilaca Electric Co
14.3 BlendJet
14.4 Blufied Limited
14.5 Bosh Home Appliances
14.6 Conair Corporation
14.7 Electrox
14.8 Gourmia
14.9 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
14.10 Keyton
14.11 Little Bees
14.12 Homeland Housewares
14.13 SharkNinja Operating
14.14 Capital Brands
14.15 Sunbeam Products
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7frhy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.