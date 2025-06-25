U.S. Passenger Airlines Market Review 2018-2024: Trends and Outlook Through 2025-2034 Featuring Profiles of American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, JetBlue Airways Corp

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Passenger Airlines Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States passenger airlines market was valued at USD 263.41 Billion in 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a valuation of USD 371.57 Billion by 2034.



The market for passenger airlines in the United States is witnessing prominent growth due to the rising population and an increase in leisure travel. The estimated number of flights scheduled in the United States between January 2024 to mid-August 2024 is 22,622,455. Moreover, the average number of commercial flights in the country per day is 100,993. As the population of the United States is rising, it is aiding in the United States passenger airlines market development.



Another key driver is the change in lifestyle preference that has led to an increase in leisure travel. The frequency of travelling has increased among individuals leading to a surge in demand for passenger airlines to accommodate them, propelling the United States passenger airlines market growth. The competitors are also improving the comfort and overall customer experience of flying to drive sales.



The Rising Demand for Affordable Air Travel is One of the Crucial United States Passenger Airlines Market Trends

Economy class is expected to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 4%. The increasing demand for affordable air travel and the expansion of low-cost carriers are increasing the United States passenger airlines market value.

Premium economy, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%, remains popular due to its balance of comfort and affordability, attracting business and leisure travellers alike.

Business class is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. The rising preference for business class for corporate travel and long-haul flights due to its enhanced amenities and comfort is driving the United States passenger airlines demand growth.

First class, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%, reflects the demand for luxury travel experiences among high-income passengers.

As per the United States passenger airlines market analysis, the 'Others' category, with a CAGR of 3.2%, includes various other service classes contributing to overall market growth, driven by innovation and diverse passenger needs.

The Growing Intercity Travel and the Development of Regional Airports are Driving the United States Passenger Airlines Market Expansion

Domestic routes are expected to lead with the highest CAGR of 3.9%. The increasing intercity travel, the expansion of regional airports, and the growth of domestic tourism are creating lucrative United States passenger airlines market opportunities.

International routes, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%, reflect the rising demand for international travel, business trips, and global tourism.

United States Passenger Airlines Market Regional Analysis

The Far West region is expected to dominate the United States passenger airlines market share while growing at the highest CAGR of 4.1%. This growth is driven by high travel demand, significant tourism, and robust business travel activities.

The Rocky Mountain region follows with a CAGR of 3.8%, supported by increasing tourism and the expansion of airport infrastructure.

The Southwest is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. The United States passenger airlines market revenue is being boosted by a growing population and rising air travel demand.

The Southeast, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%, shows significant growth due to expanding urban areas and strong tourism attractions.

New England, with a CAGR of 3.3%, and the Mideast, with a CAGR of 3.0%, exhibit steady growth, driven by established travel hubs and consistent business travel.

As per the United States passenger airlines industry statistics, the Plains region, with a CAGR of 2.8%, and the Great Lakes region, with a CAGR of 2.6%, experience moderate growth due to stable but slower increases in passenger air travel.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the United States passenger airlines market performed historically, and what are the growth expectations for the future?

What are the primary factors influencing demand and growth in the United States passenger airlines market?

What are the key segments within the United States passenger airlines market, and how are they expected to evolve over the forecast period?

What are the major challenges and opportunities facing stakeholders in the United States passenger airlines market?

Who are the key players in the United States passenger airlines market, and what strategies are they employing to maintain a competitive edge?

What are the regulatory and policy factors influencing the United States passenger airlines market globally or regionally?

How competitive is the United States passenger airlines market according to Porter's five forces analysis, including factors like the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers?

What are the current trends shaping the United States passenger airlines market landscape, and how are they expected to evolve in the future?

How are technological advancements impacting the United States passenger airlines market, and what role do innovation and R&D play in driving growth?

What are the consumer preferences and buying behaviour trends influencing the United States passenger airlines market?

How sustainable are current growth rates in the United States passenger airlines market, and what factors could potentially disrupt these trends?

What are the regional dynamics within the United States passenger airlines market, and how do they contribute to overall market growth?

What are the economic factors influencing the United States passenger airlines market, such as GDP growth, inflation rates, and currency fluctuations?

How are demographic shifts, such as ageing populations or urbanization trends, affecting demand in the United States passenger airlines market?

What are the key strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions shaping the competitive landscape of the United States passenger airlines market?

What are the regulatory and legal frameworks impacting the United States passenger airlines market globally or in key regions?

How are changing consumer lifestyles and preferences influencing product or service demand within the United States passenger airlines market?

What are the emerging market trends and niche opportunities within the United States passenger airlines market that stakeholders should be aware of?

How resilient is the United States passenger airlines market to external shocks or disruptions, such as geopolitical tensions or natural disasters?

What are the potential barriers to market entry and growth for new players in the United States passenger airlines market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 United States Passenger Airlines Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 United States Passenger Airlines Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 United States Passenger Airlines Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 United States Passenger Airlines Market by Service Class

6.1 Economy Class

6.2 Premium Economy

6.3 Business Class

6.4 First Class

6.5 Others

7 United States Passenger Airlines Market by Route Type

7.1 Domestic Routes

7.2 International Routes

8 United States Passenger Airlines Market by Region

8.1 New England

8.2 Mideast

8.3 Great Lakes

8.4 Plains

8.5 Southeast

8.6 Southwest

8.7 Rocky Mountain

8.8 Far West

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 American Airlines Group Inc.

10.5.2 Delta Air Lines, Inc.

10.5.3 United Airlines, Inc.

10.5.4 Southwest Airlines Co.

10.5.5 JetBlue Airways Corporation

10.5.6 Others

