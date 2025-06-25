Latin America Aviation Industry Trends and Forecast 2025-2034 - Low-Cost Carriers Transform Latin America's Aviation Landscape

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Aviation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America aviation market size was valued at USD 38.55 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 59.30 Billion by 2034.







The Latin America aviation market share has been growing due to the growing passenger traffic driven by rising disposable income, improved air connectivity, and competitive airfares. For instance, in 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 73.2% year-on-year increase in international passenger traffic in Latin America, which presents opportunities for airlines to expand their routes and frequencies.



Additionally, the expansion and modernisation of airports to accommodate the growing demand for air travel, enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger experience, and elevate safety standards are fuelling Latin America aviation market growth. For example, the Brazilian government has invested in the modernisation of airports in major cities like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, while the Mexican government has announced plans to build a new airport in Mexico City to replace the overcrowded Benito Juarez International Airport.



The emergence of low-cost carriers in Latin America has revolutionised the aviation market, making air travel more affordable and accessible to a broader segment of the population, stimulating competition, improving services, and increasing air connectivity. For instance, carriers like Viva Air, JetSmart, and Volaris have introduced low-cost business models, offering competitive airfares and simplified services, leading to increased demand for air travel in the region.



The commercial aviation segment is growing due to the demand for freighter aircraft, which is driven by the growing e-commerce sector and the need for efficient cargo transportation. The general aviation market in Latin America includes helicopter operations for various purposes, such as tourism, medical evacuation, and offshore oil and gas operations. Brazil is the largest market for helicopters in the region, followed by Mexico and Argentina. The business jet market in Latin America is growing, driven by the increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals and corporations.

Competitive Landscape



Market players are focused on providing low-cost carriers across the aviation industry to stay ahead in the competition. Some of the major players profiled include:

Airbus SE

Dassault Aviation SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

The Boeing Company

Cirrus Design Corporation (Cirrus Aircraft)

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH

Piper Aircraft, Inc.

Embraer S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $59.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Latin America

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Aviation Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Aviation Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Aviation Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Aviation Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Latin America Aviation Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Latin America Aviation Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Latin America Aviation Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Latin America Aviation Market by Type

7.1 Commercial Aviation

7.2 General Aviation

7.3 Military Aviation

8 Latin America Aviation Market by Country

8.1 Brazil

8.2 Mexico

8.3 Argentina

8.4 Others

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators of Demand

9.4 Key Indicators of Price

10 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code: 882)

10.1 Major Importing Countries

10.2 Major Exporting Countries

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

