U.S. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Report 2025-2030: A Projected USD 1.30 Billion Market by 2030 - Rising Popularity of SaaS-based LIMS

The U.S. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market was valued at USD 735.33 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.02%.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product : In 2024, the broad-based LIMS segment accounted for the largest market share of over 63%.

: In 2024, the broad-based LIMS segment accounted for the largest market share of over 63%. By Component : The services segment shows the highest growth of 10.32% CAGR during the forecast period.

: The services segment shows the highest growth of 10.32% CAGR during the forecast period. By Deployment : The cloud-based LIMS segment dominates and holds the largest share of the U.S. laboratory information management system market.

: The cloud-based LIMS segment dominates and holds the largest share of the U.S. laboratory information management system market. By End-User : The life sciences labs segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024.

: The life sciences labs segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024. Growth Factor: The U.S. laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is set to grow due to the growing volume of laboratory data and associated complexities and the continued rise of integration of cloud-based LIMS technology.

US LIMS MARKET NEWS

In March 2025, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., one of the leading market players, launched LabVantage 8.9, the latest version of its flagship LIMS. This new LIMS system will offer cutting-edge capabilities to laboratories. This new system acclimates to 'SaaS 2.0' with AI-driven efficiency.

In March 2025, LabWare, one of the global leading companies in LIMS, developed and redefined the landscape of lab informatics with the new addition of a SaaS Portfolio: LabWare Assure that will join LabWare GROW and LabWare QAQC.

In Oct 2024, Xybion acquired Autoscribe Informatics and launched Xybion LIMS 10.0, a modern SaaS LIMS that claims to enhance the efficiency and scalability of all labs across a range of industries. This new LIMS system with modern look and feel that offers a user-friendly and intuitive digital workplace.

US LIMS MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transformation of Laboratory Information Management Systems with AI & ML



Artificial Intelligence (AI) incorporates a range of technologies designed to replicate functions such as learning, reasoning, and problem-solving. Machine Learning (ML), a specific subset of AI, has demonstrated the ability to learn from data and improve performance over time. These advanced technologies are increasingly being integrated into Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), shaping the future of the industry.

As laboratories generate vast amounts of data, there is a growing demand for advanced tools to effectively analyze, manage, and interpret this information. To address these needs, many laboratories are beginning to adopt LIMS enhanced with AI and ML capabilities.



Rising Popularity of SaaS-based Laboratory Information Management Systems



In LIMS, Software as a Service (SaaS) has emerged as a leading trend, transforming the way laboratory data is managed. SaaS-based LIMS solutions are significantly reshaping lab operations and data management by offering enhanced security, scalability, and efficiency. As traditional on-premise LIMS systems increasingly fall short of meeting the needs of modern laboratories, web- and cloud-based SaaS LIMS platforms have become the preferred choice.

The rapid pace of digital transformation in laboratories is creating strong momentum for the adoption of SaaS LIMS. The growing demand for cost efficiency, remote accessibility, and automation is driving the shift toward cloud-based solutions, fueled by the need for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective lab management systems.



Growing Volume of Laboratory Data and Associated Complexities



The growing research and development (R&D) activities across various sectors have led to an increase in testing volumes and a surge in data generation. Illumina, one of the leading market players, reported that the rise in R&D activities in life sciences and biopharma laboratories has placed a significant burden on staff who traditionally manage this vast amount of data manually. For instance, modern genomics studies generate an unprecedented volume of scientific data.

Lab professionals are increasingly challenged by rising data volumes, higher sample throughput, and the frequent evolution of techniques and technologies. To address these challenges, scientific research laboratories are accelerating their adoption of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS).



Continue Rise of Integration of Cloud-based LIMS Technology



Accessibility and streamlined IT management have become key priorities as laboratories rapidly evolve with the integration of advanced technologies and digital systems. As a result, LIMS integration is on the rise. However, laboratories continue to face relentless pressure to ensure data accuracy, optimize efficiency, and scale operations seamlessly.

Traditional and on-premise LIMS solutions are increasingly falling short of meeting the demands of modern laboratories. These challenges have collectively driven the growing demand for cost-effective LIMS solutions. According to LabVantage (2022), one of the leading companies in the LIMS market, cloud hosting of LIMS can save laboratories up to 32% over the system's lifetime compared to traditional on-premise hosting. This significant cost-saving potential is accelerating the adoption of cloud-based LIMS across laboratories.



U.S. LIMS MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



In 2024, the broad-based LIMS segment accounted for the largest U.S. laboratory information management system market share of over 63%. Broad-based LIMS are widely adopted and essential laboratory systems across several industrial sectors, including life sciences, chemicals and energy, food and beverages, and agriculture. Their broad application range has contributed to significant revenue generation.

Furthermore, the availability of customization options, competitive pricing, and ease of installation have accelerated their adoption and contributed to substantial market growth in the U.S. Broad-based LIMS are recognized for their comprehensive capabilities in managing laboratory procedures, workflows, and data, while addressing diverse laboratory requirements. These systems are valued for being scalable, versatile, and cost-effective. By offering a suite of general and essential tools suitable for most laboratories - without requiring the addition or removal of advanced features - they help reduce extra costs.



Also, the increasing volume of scientific and research data in laboratories is driving demand for advanced analytical tools and technologies in lab data management. Broad-based LIMS, which meet general laboratory compliance requirements without imposing additional financial burdens, have become a popular choice. The growing number of laboratories across the U.S. healthcare, chemical, energy, and other industrial sectors is further accelerating the demand for affordable, broad-based LIMS solutions.



INSIGHTS BY COMPONENT



By component, the services segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period. LIMS-related services include professional services, training, managed services, validation services, and customer support for end-users. Laboratories implementing LIMS for the first time require comprehensive support - from pre-implementation planning to full installation and post-installation services.

Vendors offer customized implementation plans tailored to align with the laboratory's existing goals and infrastructure. Small and mid-sized laboratories planning to adopt LIMS also seek services such as data migration, system integration, user training, and ongoing support. To ensure that end-users maximize the value of their software investment, vendors provide a variety of training options, including in-person sessions, live online classes, and on-site classroom training at vendor facilities.



These end-to-end services - from initial planning through full system deployment - often involve significant costs for laboratories. As a result, the demand for such services contributes substantially to revenue generation within the LIMS market.



INSIGHTS BY DEPLOYMENT



By deployment, the cloud-based LIMS segment dominates and holds the largest U.S. laboratory information management system market share. Cloud-based LIMS deployment is widely adopted by laboratories due to its affordability, flexibility, and ease of implementation. Compared to other deployment methods, cloud-based systems are simpler to set up and reduce the need for additional IT tools, equipment, and infrastructure. These systems operate on a subscription basis, are hosted in the cloud, and are accessible via the Internet.

One of the key advantages of cloud-based deployment is the convenience it offers - installation, maintenance, and updates are managed by the LIMS providers, eliminating the need for additional hardware or software and significantly reducing the cost burden.



Moreover, the ability to customize cloud-based LIMS to suit individual laboratory needs makes them a unique and attractive product category, driving segmental growth. Cloud-based LIMS deployments also support both current and future laboratory requirements, including system upgrades and evolving operational needs, which further boosts their adoption. In the U.S., the rapid shift toward lab automation is contributing to the increasing demand for cloud-based LIMS solutions.



INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The life sciences labs end-users segment accounts for the largest U.S. laboratory information management system market share. In the U.S., pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest billions of dollars in R&D for new drug discovery and development, necessitating the use of sophisticated LIMS in biopharma labs to efficiently manage tasks such as drug sample screening, analysis, and associated data management. U.S.-based biopharmaceutical companies are heavily engaged in drug discovery and are making substantial investments in R&D. In 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 30,000 clinical studies were active across the U.S., conducted by approximately 2,300 pharmaceutical manufacturing businesses and over 300 biotechnology firms. This has led to a significant demand for LIMS in drug research, discovery, and development.



On the clinical diagnostics front, laboratories associated with hospitals, clinics, and independent diagnostic centers are also driving demand for LIMS integration. The increasing availability and accessibility of cloud- and web-hosted LIMS software and services in the U.S. is further accelerating LIMS adoption in clinical diagnostics laboratories.



U.S. LIMS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. laboratory information management system market report consists of exclusive data from 34 vendors. The market is characterized by diverse market players and high competition among players. The present scenario drives vendors to innovate and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. T

here is significant competition across the US LIMS market, new products launched, vendor collaboration, and technology advancements are some of the strategic steps creating significant competition. Major vendors in the market continually compete for the leading position, with occasional competition from other local vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of a range of domestic vendors.

The presence of leading, rapidly growing, and emerging market players impacts the market landscape. Several market players showed continuous dominance, and some companies tried to achieve more market penetration and share. Based on the huge competitive landscape, leading companies accepted and implemented several business strategies focusing on expanding market share and presence.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $735.33 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered United States

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product Broad-based LIMS Industry-specific LIMS

By Component Services Software

By Deployment Cloud-based LIMS Web-hosted LIMS On-premise LIMS

By End-User Life Sciences Labs Chemical & Energy Labs Food & Beverage & Agriculture Labs Other End-user



