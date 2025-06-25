Juicers Market Research Report 2025-2034: Analysis of Emerging Trends, Challenges and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juicers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Juicers Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.20%.

The rising consumer inclination toward healthier lifestyles, coupled with the growing awareness of the benefits of fresh, natural juices, is driving market expansion. As people increasingly prioritize nutrition and wellness, the demand for juicing appliances continues to surge in both developed and developing economies. Consumers are actively seeking kitchen appliances that allow them to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diets conveniently. The shift toward organic and natural beverages has further propelled the adoption of juicers across residential and commercial sectors.

Additionally, the rise of home-based juicing trends, fueled by social media influencers and fitness experts, has significantly boosted product adoption. Advanced product innovations, including smart juicers with app connectivity and self-cleaning functions, are expected to reshape the market landscape. The increasing prevalence of juice bars, health cafés, and smoothie chains is also contributing to industry growth, as businesses invest in high-performance juicing equipment to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

The market is segmented into different types of juicers, including masticating & twin gear juicers, centrifugal juicers, cold-press juicers, hand-press juicers, and others. The masticating & twin gear juicers segment was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024. These juicers utilize two interlocking gears to crush and grind fruits and vegetables, ensuring higher juice extraction with maximum nutrient retention. Unlike centrifugal juicers, which generate heat and oxidize juice, masticating models preserve essential enzymes and vitamins, making them the preferred choice for health-conscious consumers. With a growing number of people embracing clean eating habits, demand for these juicers is expected to witness a steady rise.

Based on design, the market is divided into vertical and horizontal juicers. In 2024, the vertical juicers segment led the market with a share of 61.9%. Their compact and user-friendly design makes them a top choice for consumers looking for convenience and efficiency. These juicers operate quietly and are particularly effective for processing softer fruits. The vertical orientation ensures consistent juice extraction with minimal oxidation, keeping the juice fresh for longer. Additionally, their versatility extends beyond juicing, as they can handle leafy greens, nut butters, and frozen fruit-based desserts, adding to their growing popularity.

The U.S. juicers market was valued at USD 500 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2025 and 2034. A rising emphasis on health and nutrition has fueled a noticeable increase in the demand for juicing appliances across the country. Cold-pressed juices, green smoothies, and detox blends have become integral parts of daily diets, prompting consumers to invest in high-quality juicers. Masticating and cold-press juicers remain the most sought-after options, as they provide superior nutrient retention compared to other juicing methods. With an increasing number of Americans adopting plant-based diets and exploring alternative health trends, the demand for advanced juicing solutions is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter’s Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier Landscape

3.3 Pricing analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing awareness of the health benefits of fresh juice and the growing popularity of plant-based diets

3.6.1.2 Continuous innovation in juicing technology

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High cost associated with the juicers

3.6.2.2 Complexity in handling and the need of frequent maintenance

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Functional analysis

3.9 Consumer behavior analysis

3.10 Technological overview

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Masticating & twin gear juicers

5.3 Centrifugal juicers

5.4 Cold-press juicers

5.5 Hand press juicers

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Design, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Vertical

6.3 Horizontal



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pricing 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low

7.3 Medium

7.4 High



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1.1 Residential

8.1.2 Commercial

8.1.3 Hotel

8.1.3.1 Restaurant

8.1.3.2 Cafes

8.1.3.3 Others (pubs, clubs, catering services, etc.)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.1.1 Offline

9.1.1.1 Specialty stores

9.1.1.2 Mega retail stores

9.1.1.3 Other (departmental, individual stores, etc.)

9.1.2 Online

9.1.2.1 E-commerce

9.1.2.2 Company website



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Indonesia

10.4.7 Malaysia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 United Arab Emirates



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 AB Electrolux

11.2 Angela Juicers

11.3 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

11.4 Borosil Ltd.

11.5 Breville Group Ltd.

11.6 Cuisinart Inc.

11.7 Electrolux AB

11.8 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

11.9 Havells India Ltd.

11.10 Hurom America Inc.

11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.12 Kuvings

11.13 Omega Juicers

11.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

11.15 TTK Prestige Ltd.



