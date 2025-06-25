CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract for Global Logistics Leader

Initial Rollout Across 1,000+ U.S. Facilities to Deploy CleanCore’s Chemical-Free Technology

Continued Expansion Expected to Drive Additional Purchase Orders Through 2025 and 2026

Marks Major Milestone in CleanCore’s Growth Trajectory

CleanCore Turns Another Successful Pilot into Largest Purchase Order in Company History

Omaha, NE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced that it has secured a multi-million dollar contract with one of the world’s leading logistics and delivery organizations.

Under the agreement, CleanCore’s proprietary Power Caddies and Fill Stations will be deployed over a portfolio of more than 1,000 facilities across the United States, supporting daily cleaning operations at every U.S. site operated by the logistics provider. Implementation is expected to begin this month, with an intended expanded deployment expected throughout 2025.

This strategic contract underscores what CleanCore believes to be a rapidly accelerating shift among Fortune 500 companies toward sustainability, operational efficiency, and improved workplace health and safety. CleanCore’s Power Caddies and Fill Stations replace traditional chemicals with a safe, sustainable alternative that delivers high-performance cleaning without toxic byproducts. This not only improves indoor air quality and supports occupant health, but also reduces waste, simplifies operations, and cuts costs—an ideal combination for large, distributed enterprises.

“We are honored to have our technology being used at one of the most respected logistics companies in the world, increasing sustainability and reducing costs," said Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions. “We believe the era of harmful, high-cost chemical cleaners is ending. CleanCore is leading the charge with a safer, more cost-effective solution that’s disrupting an outdated and harmful industry model. We view this collaboration as a powerful validation of the effectiveness, safety, and environmental benefits of our aqueous ozone technology—and a major step forward in driving large-scale change in how organizations approach facility hygiene.”

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that replace traditional cleaning chemicals. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.

