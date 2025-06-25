Fairmint Joins Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BNY Mellon in Canton Network’s Institutional Blockchain Ecosystem

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint , the leader in onchain equity infrastructure and registered SEC Transfer Agent, today announces it has joined the Global Synchronizer Foundation (GSF) as an active member and become a validator on the Canton Network. This strategic move positions Fairmint to port the Open Captable Protocol (OCP) to Canton's privacy-enabled institutional blockchain, opening new possibilities for participants. Now, all within Canton's framework, investment funds can programmatically rebalance portfolios, broker-dealers can create equity-linked structured products and private companies can offer real-time liquidity to investors, employees – scenarios that were extremely frictionful before onchain cap tables.

"We're not just joining Canton, we're bringing an entirely new asset class to institutional blockchain infrastructure," said Joris Delanoue, Co-founder and CEO of Fairmint. "While others tokenize bonds and real estate, we're solving the fundamental problem of equity ownership. Cap tables are the DNA of every company, and Canton's privacy-first architecture finally makes it possible to bring this critical infrastructure onchain without compromising regulatory compliance or institutional control."

Fairmint joins an elite ecosystem of over 30 major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BNY Mellon, Deutsche Börse Group, BNP Paribas, DRW, Cumberland, Circle and Digital Asset, who have embraced Canton Network as the industry standard for institutional blockchain applications, with participants processing billions in tokenized assets across regulated financial markets.

Traditional cap tables remain fragmented across isolated databases, creating friction, compliance gaps and settlement delays that can span weeks. Fairmint's OCP, built on the industry-standard Open CapTable Format (OCF), already manages billions in equity value onchain. The protocol embeds transfer agent oversight directly into smart contracts, creating programmable compliance that strengthens rather than bypasses regulatory oversight.

By porting OCP to Canton Network, Fairmint will deliver:

Instant Settlement : Reduce equity transfer times from weeks to seconds while maintaining full regulatory compliance

"Canton's privacy-enabled infrastructure solves the core challenge that has kept cap tables offline, the need to protect sensitive private companies’ data while enabling institutional interoperability," explained Thibauld Favre, Co-founder and CTO of Fairmint. "Our validator status ensures we can provide direct, reliable access to this critical equity infrastructure for the entire Canton ecosystem."

This partnership unlocks the promise of regulated DeFi for equity markets. The timing aligns with accelerating regulatory clarity, including SEC Chairman Atkins' recent commitment to "work with market participants interested in tokenizing securities" and the Commission's focus on modernizing traditional financial infrastructure through blockchain technology.

"Fairmint is opening an entirely new frontier for institutional blockchain applications, blurring the lines between private and public markets," said Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director of the Global Synchronizer Foundation. "By bringing cap table infrastructure to Canton Network, they're unlocking the equity markets for programmable finance, creating possibilities that will expand the overall Network. This is the missing piece that enables investors and institutions to truly leverage their equity holdings in ways that were previously impossible."

Fairmint brings $1B+ onchain equity to Canton, and will start implementing new smart contracts for select institutional clients, scaling to broader availability as the regulated DeFi infrastructure matures. Companies interested in turning their cap tables into smart contracts to leverage the opportunities offered by regulated DeFi can contact Fairmint directly.

For more information about Fairmint, visit: https://www.fairmint.com/ .



About Fairmint

Fairmint pioneers regulated DeFi infrastructure, bringing equity securities onchain. Fairmint makes it easy to issue, manage, and transfer equity while maintaining full regulatory compliance. Founded in 2019 by Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre, Fairmint operates as an SEC-registered Transfer Agent and created the Open Cap Table Protocol (OCP), enabling programmable equity and the foundation for compliant DeFi in equity markets.

About the Global Synchronizer Foundation

The Global Synchronizer Foundation is an independent U.S. -based entity operating with the support of the Linux Foundation. Established in July 2024, the GSF fosters transparency, neutrality and open development and operational governance across the Canton Network and the Global Synchronizer. The Global Synchronizer, is the decentralized interoperability backbone that enables Canton Network's unique capabilities. With over 30 participating organizations, GSF ensures no single entity controls this critical infrastructure.

Learn more at https://sync.global/