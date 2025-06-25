Vital Farms Whisks Up Custom Ad Spot & Sponsorship Celebrating FX’s The Bear Season Four Starring Emmy® Winner Liza Colón-Zayas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced a sponsorship in collaboration with Disney and FX’s The Bear, premiering Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu. As part of this sponsorship, a custom ad spot starring Emmy® winner Liza Colón-Zayas (who has played “Tina Marrero” in the series since its first season) will appear ahead of each new episode. Vital Farms’ “Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.” campaign, which launched earlier this year will also run throughout the season.

The new, 30-second custom spot, which features Vital Farms eggs and butter, opens with Colón-Zayas as a restaurant patron ordering “the omelette.” Fans of The Bear will certainly catch this callback to the iconic and viral (IYKYK) dish featured in season 2, episode 9 (“Omelette”). The spot celebrates how a simple omelette, made with high quality ingredients like butter, cheese, chives, crushed potato chips and “the good eggs” can elicit pure joy. “That’s what I’m talking about!” declares Colón-Zayas when the masterpiece reaches her table.

“We’re big fans of The Bear—just like so many of the folks who bring Vital Farms into their kitchens every day,” said Kathryn McKeon, Vital Farms Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, Butter. “When the chance came to advertise during the upcoming season, we knew we wanted to do more than just show up—we wanted to honor the spirit of the show. So, we teamed up with Disney to create a custom ad that’s a love letter to the heart of The Bear, and a celebration of great storytelling and great food. That omelette was, of course, made with Vital Farms eggs and butter!”

"Great storytelling resonates when it’s rooted in trust and collaboration, and when you lead with that, breakthrough work follows,” said John Campbell, SVP, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions, Disney Advertising. “FX’s The Bear has solidified its place as a global cultural touchstone, and our work with Vital Farms is a strategic extension of that. The creative aligns with the show’s authentic storytelling and character-driven narrative, creating a brand experience that intentionally connects with the fans.”

Colón-Zayas earned a 2024 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as “Tina Marrero” in the hit FX series The Bear. She's also received a Golden Globe® nomination, a Screen Actors Guild Award®, and an Imagen Award for her work on the show.

Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better—it's about deciding what’s worth holding on to. In addition to Liza Colón-Zayas, the half-hour series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

FX’s The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 4 will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25, on Hulu.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 450 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 26,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

CONTACT:

Media:

Rob Discher

Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

John Mills

John.Mills@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ec0357-ab21-42a8-be9a-b77f4d7c4bb4