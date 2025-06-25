Cycurion, Inc. Secures Over $8 Million in New Contracts, Strengthening Cybersecurity Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces the award of several new contracts totaling over $8 million. These agreements, secured with government and commercial clients, reinforce Cycurion’s position as a trusted partner in protecting critical digital infrastructure.

The contracts, spanning program management, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery services, include a significant $6 million agreement with a major municipal transportation agency to deliver comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions. Over $1 million of the total contract value will begin billing in June 2025, with the remainder commencing in the third quarter of 2025. These engagements are set to run for the next 12 to 18 months, leveraging Cycurion’s proprietary ARx platform for real-time threat detection and multi-layered protection.

“Securing over $8 million in new contracts reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, AI-enhanced cybersecurity solutions,” said L. Kevin Kelly, Cycurion Chairman and CEO. “These awards, combined with our strategic focus on high-margin clients, position us for robust growth as we safeguard organizations across diverse sectors.”

Cycurion’s ARx platform, a turnkey web application protection and managed security solution, continues to drive its competitive edge by offering scalable security without hardware or cloud dependencies. With a record backlog and strategic partnerships, Cycurion is poised for sustained success in 2025.

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

