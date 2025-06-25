Hepion Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes Application to the OTCQB

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for celiac disease, respiratory multiplex (Covid/Influenza A/B and RSV), helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced that it has successfully completed the process of transitioning to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company’s common stock begins trading on the OTCQB Venture Market today, June 25, 2025 with the trading symbol, HEPA.

