Minovia Therapeutics Ltd. and Launch One Acquisition Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination to Create Nasdaq-Listed Mitochondrial Therapy Company in $1 Trillion+ Mitochondrial and Longevity Markets

HAIFA, Israel, and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minovia Therapeutics Ltd. (“Minovia” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing what it believes to be first-in-class therapies to treat mitochondrial diseases and combat age-related decline, and Launch One Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LPAA, “Launch One”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on healthcare innovation, announce entering into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

Transaction highlights:

The proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") will create a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing Mitochondrial Augmentation Technology (MAT) – a proprietary platform designed to address a broad spectrum of diseases driven by mitochondrial dysfunction, from rare pediatric disorders to common adult conditions.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined entity will operate under the name Mito US One Ltd. and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.

The transaction is expected to provide Minovia with additional capital to facilitate accelerating its growth and development pipeline. This includes potentially reaching clinical and regulatory milestones, technology transfer, and the eventual commercial launch of the Company’s longevity-focused offerings from its MAT platform.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and shareholder approvals.

Launch One’s trust account currently holds approximately $239.7 million in cash, a portion of which may be available to the combined company following the transaction, depending on the extent of redemptions by public shareholders.



Natalie Yivgi-Ohana, Ph.D., Minovia Co-Founder and CEO commented, “Minovia is pioneering a new category of mitochondrial therapy that targets the root cause of disease and aging — mitochondrial failure. Our research has already demonstrated durable safety and life-changing impact in patients, including children with genetic mitochondrial disease and older adults with hematologic and kidney dysfunction. Supported by clinical data, FDA Fast Track Designation, and a clear path to pivotal trial, we believe our MAT platform is uniquely positioned to drive value across both rare disease and the fast-growing longevity market.”

Unlocking a New Category in Regenerative and Longevity Medicine

Mitochondria are the tiny powerplants inside human cells, generating the energy needed for everything from muscle movement and kidney function to immune defense and brain activity. When mitochondria break down, energy production collapses — contributing to a wide range of diseases, including neurodegenerative, metabolic, and kidney disease, as well as muscle weakness, anemia, and immune system decline. Minovia’s MAT platform is designed to enrich diseased cells with healthy and functional mitochondria, effectively recharging the body’s cellular batteries and restoring the energy essential for healing, resilience, and long-term health. This approach is backed by a deep patent portfolio, scalable manufacturing, a decade of research and development, and supported by clinical data.

To date, Minovia has treated 23 patients for a combination of Pearson Syndrome, low-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), and neurological conditions such as Kearns-Sayre and Leigh syndromes. Patients have experienced significant outcomes — including increased body weight and growth, restored mobility, kidney function, and hematologic stability. The treatment demonstrated to be safe with no drug-product related adverse response. The Company believes these results differentiate Minovia from others in the field and support its regulatory strategy across multiple indications.

Minovia’s lead product, MNV-201, supported by FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Designations, is being developed under a Phase 2 trial for Pearson Syndrome, an ultra-rare pediatric disorder. In parallel, Minovia is also conducting a Phase 1b study of MNV-201 in low-risk MDS, a chronic blood disorder linked to aging and has launched compassionate use programs in neurological mitochondrial conditions. Across its pipeline, MAT has shown a preliminary consistent safety profile, multi-system benefit, and biomarker-driven evidence of mitochondrial restoration — supporting both accelerated regulatory pathways and broad clinical potential.

Looking ahead, Minovia believes it is poised to become a leader in the $1+ trillion longevity and regenerative medicine market with the first clinical-stage mitochondrial cell therapy for aging-related dysfunction. Minovia plans to launch MAT-based offerings through global longevity clinic partnerships beginning in 2026. Minovia believes that the accumulated clinical data, as well as preclinical data showing that MAT reverses biological aging markers and improves cognition and mobility in aged mice, lay the foundation for a scalable mitochondrial regenerative medicine franchise.

Chris Ehrlich, Launch One Acquisition Corp. CEO, added, “Minovia provides a clinical-stage platform with the potential to lead an entirely new category of cell therapy. FDA Fast Track designation, patient responses across multiple diseases, and a robust pipeline positions Minovia as a first mover in advanced mitochondrial medicine. The company is advancing toward pivotal trials and we expect it will be bringing U.S.-based GMP manufacturing online by the end of 2025, allowing it to scale both its rare disease and longevity programs globally.”

Transaction Overview and Next Steps

The Business Combination Agreement assigns Minovia a pre-money equity valuation of $180 million, which will be increased by additional proceeds into Minovia expected from a bridge financing of at least $5 million to be completed within 30 days of signing, payable to Minovia equity holders in newly issued shares of the combined company, and with the Minovia equity holders being eligible to potentially receive additional shares worth $57.5 million in the aggregate as an earnout after the closing of the Business Combination. In addition, the parties are currently anticipating at least $18 million in PIPE investments at closing of the Business Combination, in addition to remaining cash held in Launch One’s trust account after shareholder redemptions. The net proceeds will fund Minovia’s clinical milestones, regulatory approvals, and the commercial launch of longevity-focused offerings.

The boards of directors of both Minovia and Launch One have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and shareholder approvals.

Additional information about the transaction will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be available at www.sec.gov. In addition, Launch One and Minovia intend to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form F-4 (the ”Registration Statement“), which will include a proxy statement/prospectus of Launch One. This communication is not intended to be, and is not, a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Launch One and/or Minovia have filed or may file with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

Locus Walk is serving as lead placement agent on the transaction. Bevilacqua PLLC is acting as U.S. legal counsel to Minovia. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is U.S. legal counsel to Launch One.

About Minovia Therapeutics Ltd.

Minovia, chaired by John Cox, is a company working on treatments to augment defective mitochondria with new healthy mitochondria, helping people with mitochondrial diseases and fighting aging. Its lead product, MNV-201, is already being tested in clinical trials for Pearson Syndrome and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Minovia is also developing ways to potentially help people live longer, healthier lives. Based in Haifa, Israel, with a factory for its therapy, Minovia is expanding to the U.S. For more information, visit www.minoviatx.com.

About Launch One Acquisition Corp.

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a company set up to merge with and take public an exciting business in healthcare or technology. Listed on Nasdaq under the ticker LPAA, Launch One is led by experienced leaders who want to support game-changing solutions. For more information, contact Jurgen van de Vyver at jurgen@launchpad.vc.

