ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX) (the “Company” or “Alphamin”) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, Mr. John Robertson, a Mauritian resident, has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Robertson is a mining professional with 30 years of experience in countries across Franco and Anglophone Africa. He has significant surface and underground mine management experience in both base and precious metals and a strong background in compliant Resource and Reserve exploration techniques, definition, reporting, conversion and extraction. John has experience in the management of sites of up to 3,000 people and is fluent in French. John served as the managing director of the Company’s 84% owned DRC subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining SA, from September 2023 until March 2025.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Needham

Chairman

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: charles.needham@alphaminresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.