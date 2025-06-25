ReShape Lifesciences® Granted Key International Patent in Australia for Its Proprietary Diabetes Neuromodulation Technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that the Company was granted a key international patent from the Australian Patent Office for its Diabetes Neuromodulation technology. Patent number 2019252920, entitled, “Simultaneous Multi-Site Vagus Nerve Neuromodulation For Improved Glycemic Control System And Methods,” will provide protection until April 12, 2039. The Diabetes Neuromodulation system leverages its proprietary vagus nerve block (vBloc™) technology platform, along with vagus nerve stimulation, to treat Type 2 diabetes, a prominent disorder linked with obesity.

“Type 2 diabetes remains a global health challenge and continues to be difficult to treat effectively, despite numerous pharmacological and surgical interventions, “stated Jonathan Waataja, Ph.D., Director of Research at ReShape Lifesciences®. “Our Diabetes Neuromodulation system, now protected under a newly granted Australian patent, offers a novel approach by using targeted bioelectronic modulation of vagal and related nerves to manage glucose regulation. The system delivers precisely programmed electrical signals—either to stimulate or block neural activity—through implanted electrodes and an intelligent pulse generator that communicates with an external device and glucose monitor. This design not only enables dynamic, responsive therapy based on real-time glucose levels but also does so with energy-efficient, intermittent signal bursts. Preclinical studies in Zucker rats and alloxan-treated swine models have shown effective glycemic control using this system, reinforcing the therapeutic potential of this personalized neuromodulation approach for managing type 2 diabetes and hypoglycemia.”

“The granting of this Australian patent is a major milestone that strengthens our international intellectual property position and highlights the global relevance of our Diabetes Neuromodulation technology,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “This innovation is designed to personalize diabetes treatment by tailoring therapy to each patient’s needs, using targeted nerve signals to help regulate blood sugar levels more effectively. It has shown strong promise to potentially reduce dependence on daily medications, improving consistency in glucose control, and ultimately lowering the overall cost and burden of managing diabetes—both for patients and the healthcare system. Similar to other patent families within ReShape, the Diabetes Neuromodulation technology is backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, consisting of 63 issued or pending patents. These patents span key areas such as vagal neuromodulation, glucose regulation, artificial intelligence, and Bluetooth-enabled applications—collectively securing a clear path to potential commercialization and offering robust protection against competitive threats.”

About The ReShape Diabetes Neuromodulation Device

The ReShape Diabetes Neuromodulation system (formerly, Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) is a novel minimally invasive therapeutic implant concept that delivers bio-electronic neuromodulation of vagus nerve branches that are innervating organs which regulate plasma glucose. The system stimulates vagus celiac fibers of the pancreas to release insulin during stimulation, while blocking the hepatic vagal branch, innervating the liver, to decrease glucose release and decrease insulin resistance following ligation. The system utilizes a proprietary, reversable and adjustable electrical blockade that may represent the future of personalized medicine. Reshape Lifesciences believes its system is superior to both standalone stimulation of the vagus nerve, and vagus nerve ligation which has undesirable side effects and causes irreversible damage to the nerve.

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® and Lap-Band® 2.0 Flex Systems provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and are an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

As previously announced ReShape has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which ReShape has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape’s Lap-Band® System, Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the DBSN™ system (but excluding cash). Therefore, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement, the DBSN™ system will be owned by Biorad.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the promise of the Diabetes Neuromodulation technology and the potential path to commercialization of the technology. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

