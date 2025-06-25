Startup.io Officially Launches Trading Indicator Suite Designed to Power Smarter, Faster Trades Across All Markets

Dubai, UAE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over. After years of private use by professional traders and investors, the Startup.io Indicator Suite—a cutting-edge collection of trading indicators and technical analysis tools—is now available to the public.

Created by seasoned traders and entrepreneurs Wayne Liang and Sun Liao, the Startup.io Indicator Suite is designed to help traders simplify decision-making, reduce emotional errors, and gain a professional edge in volatile markets. From crypto trading and forex scalping to day trading stocks, this all-in-one system is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about indicator suites on the market.

“We built the Startup.io Indicator Suite to replace dozens of outdated tools,” said Liang. “It’s fast, visual, and precise—built to give traders clarity in every time frame.”

Built for Precision, Speed, and Adaptability

The suite features advanced multi-timeframe analysis, real-time buy/sell signals, adaptive market structure overlays, and volume-based trend reversal detection—all within a single streamlined interface. Unlike traditional tools like RSI, MACD, or Bollinger Bands, Startup.io’s trading indicator logic is powered by algorithmic pattern recognition, dynamic risk profiling, and signal filtering technology.

Whether you’re executing a 1-minute scalp or planning a swing trade, the Startup.io Indicator Suite adapts seamlessly to your strategy, asset class, and trading style.

“We wanted to build a modern trading indicator that works for both first time traders and institutional portfolio managers,” said co-founder Liao. “This suite delivers actionable insights without the chart clutter.”

Trusted by a Growing Global Community

The platform’s rapid growth is largely driven by word of mouth. On social trading communities like Discord and X (formerly Twitter), Startup.io users are calling the system a “game changer”—not just for its impact on win rates, but for how it streamlines technical analysis and improves confidence in every trade.

Unlike bots or automated systems, the Startup.io Indicator Suite empowers the trader—not replaces them—by offering high-probability setups, clear entry and exit zones, and momentum tracking that keeps up with real-time market volatility.

“In trading, seconds matter. Our tools are designed to help you act without hesitation,” Liang added.

Available Now for Traders Worldwide

The Startup.io Indicator Suite is now publicly available and optimized for use across TradingView. Built on a powerful tech infrastructure and supported by regular feature updates, it delivers institutional-grade analysis tools to retail traders—without the complexity or cost.

To learn more or gain access to the Indicator Suite, visit Startup.io or follow Wayne Liang and Sun Liao for updates on X.



Media contact:

Benjamin Tak

hello@startup.io



