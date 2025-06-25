Mars Veterinary Health and the American Red Cross Partner on Pioneering Blood Drives

New York, NY, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mars Veterinary Health and the American Red Cross announced an inaugural event that includes human and pet blood drives in Franklin, TN on Thursday, July 10. The collaborative blood drives will give Mars Veterinary Health Associates the opportunity to donate blood and screen their pets as potential donors.

“In collaboration with the American Red Cross, we are raising awareness that the critical need for blood products not only impacts human health but also includes veterinary care, which can have devastating impacts for our pets,” said Lenore Bacek, DVM, MS, DACVECC, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at BluePearl. “We are looking to collaborate on future events across the United States that have the potential to save human and pet lives by addressing the need for blood donations.”

BluePearl Pet Hospital, a specialty and emergency arm of Mars Veterinary Health, will host the pet screening event through the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank, a voluntary, community-based blood banking program that operates in 15 locations across the country. The American Red Cross of Tennessee will host a separate human blood drive at the same time in a separate space. The event was designed to address the need for blood products in both human and veterinary medicine.

Pets screened as potential donors by the BluePearl Blood Bank will receive a gift bag as a token of thanks for their participation. The gift bag will include treats and discounted services at Banfield Pet Hospital and VCA Animals Hospitals, also part of Mars Veterinary Health’s global network of practices that are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care.

“At Mars Veterinary Health, we are committed to using our connected care network to advance high-quality veterinary medicine—which depends on a sustainable supply of pet blood products,” said Molly McAllister, DVM, MPH, Global Chief Medical Officer, Mars Veterinary Health. “Collaborative efforts like this inaugural event not only advance our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS, but also save lives in the process.”

With industry-leading requirements and processes for pets to donate blood, BluePearl prioritizes patient safety and wellbeing throughout the process. Healthy cats and dogs between ages one and eight that meet additional requirements are eligible to donate every 12 weeks through a short visit during which they are comfortable and closely monitored. Additional requirements and locations of BluePearl Blood Banks can be found at Bluepearlvet.com/bloodbank.

Those interested in learning more about human blood donation with the Red Cross can find a blood drive and schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare in service of its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health family of practices includes nearly 70,000 Associates across North America, Europe, and Asia who are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care when and where pets and their owners need it. As part of a family-owned business with more than 30 years of experience in veterinary services, Mars Veterinary Health makes long-term investments to support its Associates and contribute to the future of veterinary medicine through clinical excellence across its connected care network. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl Pet Hospital is one of the largest providers of specialty and emergency veterinary care in the United States with over 100 hospitals in 30 states. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices—which includes nearly 70,000 Associates around the world who are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care when and where pets and their owners need it—BluePearl is dedicated to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

