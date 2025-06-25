UAE Wound Wash Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Competitive Analysis, 2025-2030

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Wound Wash Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Antiseptic, Saline Solution), Product, Product Form, Application, End-use with Growth Forecasts, Key Companies and Competitive Analysis, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE wound wash market, valued at USD 167.63 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 253.22 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.20%. This trajectory is underpinned by an increase in surgical procedures and a growing aging population, necessitating more advanced wound care solutions like wound wash products.

Chronic wounds, particularly diabetic foot and pressure ulcers, further drive demand. As per Khalifa University, by 2031, nearly 1.6 million UAE residents could be afflicted with Type 2 diabetes, potentially escalating diabetes-related healthcare costs to USD 3.4 billion.

In the first quarter of 2023, Dubai licensed 143 new health facilities, boosting the total to 4,609, an 11.5% rise compared to the previous year. This expansion of clinics and specialty centers notably improves access to medical services, including wound care for chronic conditions. Each new facility represents a burgeoning consumer base for wound care products, such as wound wash solutions, essential for routine procedures like dressing changes, minor surgeries, and diabetic wound care. Specialized centers like diabetic care and podiatry clinics emphasize the use of advanced wound wash solutions, enhancing adoption rates across the healthcare sector.

The aging population in the UAE is anticipated to augment the demand for wound care products due to the prevalence of conditions associated with aging, like ulcers and surgical wounds. Elderly individuals are increasingly vulnerable to complications such as diabetes and vascular diseases, heightening the need for specialized wound management. Healthcare providers are adapting to this demographic shift with greater focus on geriatric care, projecting an increase in demand for efficient wound care products that promote healing and prevent infections.

The UAE's rising road accidents, with an 11% increase to 4,391 incidents in 2023, emphasize the need for efficient wound care solutions for trauma treatment. Wound washes are critical for cleaning and disinfecting injuries, aiding in infection prevention. As accidents proliferate, demand surges across hospitals, emergency teams, and rehabilitation centers, necessitating high-quality wound cleaning solutions for effective treatment and accelerated recovery.

UAE Wound Wash Market Report Segmentation forecasts revenue growth and trend analyses from 2018 to 2030, covering product, product form, application, and end-use categories.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Antiseptic

Povidone Iodine

Chlorhexidine

Polyhexanide (PHMB)

Others

Saline Solution

Irrigation Solution

Pulsed Lavage Systems

Disposable

Reusable

Semi Disposable

Others

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Solutions

Sprays

Wipes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns & Lacerations

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Other Chronic Wounds

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Military & Defense

Others

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $167.63 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $253.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Companies Featured



The major companies featured in this UAE Wound Wash market report include:

Atlantis Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Medline Industries, LP

B. Braun SE

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet

Urgo Medical North America (URGO Group)

Coloplast Corp (Coloplast Group)

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health

Armis Biopharma

Bravida Medical

Irrimax Corporation

BD

Sanara MedTech Inc.

Pure&Clean

Innovacyn, Inc.

