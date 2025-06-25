TSplus Academy Adds Verified Badges to Empower Learners and Partners

PARIS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just weeks after the successful relaunch of the TSplus Academy on a brand-new Learning Management System (LMS), the e-learning platform continues to evolve with powerful enhancements aimed at helping users master the full suite of TSplus solutions.

Bulk Enrollments: Training Teams to TSplus Got Easier

In response to high demand, TSplus Academy now supports bulk registration, allowing administrators and partners to efficiently enroll multiple users at once. This update is designed to streamline onboarding and enable organizations to quickly upskill their teams, while also tracking progress at scale. Whether for internal IT departments or reseller networks, this feature ensures a smooth learning journey from the very first login.

Verified TSplus Badges: A New Standard for Certification

TSplus is proud to introduce verified digital badges, aligned with the global Open Badge v2 standard and inspired by industry leaders like Microsoft and Citrix. Each badge represents a product-specific achievement, and a master badge is awarded upon completion of the full TSplus training program.

More than just a certificate, these secure, traceable, and shareable credentials add real value to learners:

Credibility : Unlike PDFs, badges cannot be falsified, offering trusted proof of expertise.

: Unlike PDFs, badges cannot be falsified, offering trusted proof of expertise. Visibility : When shared on LinkedIn, websites, or email signatures, badges promote both the learner and the TSplus brand.

: When shared on LinkedIn, websites, or email signatures, badges promote both the learner and the TSplus brand. Engagement: Open badge systems have been shown to significantly increase enrollment and course completion rates (IBM study: +129% enrollment, +226% completion).



Video tutorials are available to help users integrate and showcase their TSplus badges:

Smarter Learning with a Visual Dashboard

To further improve the learner experience, TSplus Academy has rolled out a progress tracking dashboard, giving users a clear visual of which badges they have earned—and which remain to be completed. Certificates are now only available once all required badges are obtained and the training evaluation form has been completed, reinforcing our commitment to quality and continuous improvement.

As TSplus software evolves, so does the Academy. The curriculum is continuously updated to reflect the latest product changes, ensuring learners stay current and certified on the most up-to-date features and functionalities.

To explore TSplus Academy, visit: www.academy.tsplus.net

About TSplus

TSplus provides simple, secure, and cost-effective remote access and application delivery solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. With a global partner network and a focus on innovation, TSplus connects users to their workspaces anytime, anywhere.

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/885db06e-3190-49af-94a3-6c8ff786700a