Serenity Recovery Network Named Finalist for $100,000 Impact 100 Grant

CINCINNATI, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Recovery Network (SRN) is honored to announce its selection as a finalist for a $100,000 grant from Impact 100. This prestigious recognition highlights SRN’s innovative approach to expanding recovery housing in Greater Cincinnati.

The proposed project will transform a recently acquired multi-family property into extended supportive housing, creating nine new beds for women in recovery. Located on the same campus as SRN’s current facilities, this expansion will allow graduates of the program to access stable housing, peer support, and essential recovery services—ensuring continuity of care and community.

“Being named a finalist by Impact 100 affirms the need and promise of our work,” said Allison Marchioni, Executive Director of SRN. “With these funds, we’ll help more women sustain recovery and rebuild lives filled with purpose and hope.”

Final grant recipients will be selected later this summer. If awarded, this funding will help SRN meet growing demand and further its mission of providing safe, sober, and supportive housing to those overcoming substance use disorders.

To learn more about Serenity Recovery Network and support this initiative, visit:

www.serenityrecoverynetwork.org or contact:

To learn more about Impact 100 visit: https://impact100.org

Allison Marchioni

Executive Director

513-263-0367

allisonmmarchioni@outlook.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24df7c7b-2db1-43fa-98d7-54104fdf97a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e371f1d-5038-4cca-a4b3-01d24877eee6