Foremost Clean Energy Advances Exploration on its Wolverine Uranium Property

Strategic Geochemical Radon Survey Underway to Enhance Understanding Along Key Geological Structure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a radon survey at its Wolverine Uranium Property ("Wolverine"), which is located in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan and situated on the southeastern edge of the Basin approximately 15 kilometers away from the Cigar Lake Mine Site (see Figure 1).

Jason Barnard, President and CEO states "We are pleased to advance a radon geochemical survey at the Wolverine Property, located within the highly prospective Athabasca Basin. The survey is targeting an area where there is known structural offset of the sub-Athabasca unconformity — a key geological setting associated with high-grade uranium deposits in the Basin. This work represents an important step in refining our understanding of the subsurface and identifying priority drill targets. We look forward to progressing this promising project through data-driven exploration.”

The Wolverine property is part of Foremost’s unique collaboration with Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML, NYSE American: DNN) and consists of three mineral claims totaling 12,444 acres (5,036 hectares). Historical drilling identified uranium mineralization within faulted pegmatite basement rocks. Unconformity depths are relatively shallow on the property, ranging from 140 to 300 meters below surface.

About the Radon Geochemical Survey

This targeted geochemical approach leverages the relationship between radon gas emissions and the presence of subsurface uranium. As uranium decays, it produces radon gas as one of its daughter products. Because radon is a gas, it can migrate toward the surface, particularly along faults and fractures, where it can be detected and measured. The survey grid is designed to cover two potential faults which may explain the notable unconformity offset1 observed on the property (see Figure 2).





Figure 1. Wolverine Property surrounded by Mills, Mines and Deposits





Figure 2. The Wolverine Property

Historical Exploration at the Wolverine Property

Historic work has been conducted on Wolverine by various companies including geophysical surveys and drilling programs. Previous exploration identified uranium mineralization, including drill hole WL10-01 that intersected 2,087 ppm U over 0.1 meters2. Numerous airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys suggest a complex, structural architecture on the property. Drilling from 2011-2014 indicates up to 50m of unconformity displacement. The controlling fault is non-conductive and its precise location is uncertain.

Next Steps

Upon completion of the radon survey, Foremost intends to integrate the results with historical geochemical and geophysical data to refine high-priority drill targets, which could form the basis for future drill testing of the property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Foremost Clean Energy Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

A qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option holds an option from Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”) to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

1 1 – Unconformity Offset Interpreted from drillhole logs. See Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Files 74H053, 74H15-0068 and 74H10-0071.

2 See Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File 74H15-0068.

