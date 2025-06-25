Celebrating National Sunglasses Day: The Science Behind the Style

Alexandria, Virginia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunglasses may be a hallmark of personal style, but eyecare professionals and health experts agree: their most important role is protection. In anticipation of National Sunglasses Day celebrations on June 27, The Vision Council Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the leading trade association for the optical industry, is highlighting the critical science behind sunglasses to remind consumers that these accessories serve a powerful health purpose.

Did You Know?

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can burn the surface of the eyes.

Unprotected UV exposure can lead to serious eye health issues including cataracts, macular degeneration, growths and cancer on or near the eye.

UV damage is cumulative, meaning that the risk grows the more time you spend outdoors without proper protection.

Surfaces like snow, water, and sand are known to reflect UV rays, almost doubling the intensity of exposure to your eyes.

Wearing sunglasses that block UV rays can protect your eyes from dangerous exposure.

“Choosing to wear sunglasses might seem like a small decision, but it is one that comes with a big impact,” said Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council and The Vision Council Foundation. “Protecting your eyes should be as routine as applying sunscreen. The right pair of sunglasses can help prevent serious health conditions and ultimately result in better vision for better lives.”

Celebrate With Us

This June 27, The Vision Council Foundation encourages people everywhere to join the movement and celebrate all that your sunglasses can do for you.

Celebrate your shades on social media using #NationalSunglassesDay to show the world how you take care of your eyes in style.

to show the world how you take care of your eyes in style. Retailers, eye doctors, brands, and businesses can download the free National Sunglasses Day 2025 toolkit for promotional resources.

For more information on choosing the right pair of sunglasses and how to make the most of the special day, visit www.thevisioncouncilfoundation.org/nationalsunglassesday .

About The Vision Council

The Vision Council brings the power of sight to all through education, government relations, research, and technical standards. A leading advocate for the optical industry, the association positions its members to deliver the eyewear and eyecare people need to look and feel their best. Vital to health, independence, and safety, better vision leads to better lives.

About The Vision Council Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of The Vision Council, The Vision Council Foundation empowers people everywhere to see and look their best through public eye health education and optical industry career training support. A 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization, the Foundation is dedicated to ensuring better vision for better lives.

