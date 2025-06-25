LiqTech Advanced Oily Wastewater Filtration Selected by North Star BlueScope Steel

BALLERUP, Denmark, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a leading clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announced it has received an order for the delivery of an advanced membrane-based filtration system to treat oily wastewater from North Star BlueScope Steel, a major U.S.-based steel producer.

The system, designed to resolve recurring filtration process upsets caused by high oil content and variability in wastewater quality, is scheduled to be commissioned and begin operation in the second half of calendar year 2025.

The wastewater filtration solution uses LiqTech’s robust Silicon Carbide (SiC) membrane technology designed to withstand harsh industrial water conditions and deliver consistent, high-quality filtration. This ceramic ultrafiltration system will serve as a critical pre-treatment step to a downstream reverse osmosis system, enhancing overall process stability and water recovery efficiency.

While crossflow filtration is the most sustainable wastewater treatment process, it comes with a major volume-in to volume-out challenge. LiqTech’s ceramics-based system addresses this challenge while adapting to ever-changing oil and turbid water quality.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech, commented: “We are proud to support North Star BlueScope Steel with our proven solution to a complex challenge. This project demonstrates our growing traction in industrial water treatment and our ability to contribute meaningfully to our customers’ operational efficiency and sustainability goals.”

Tony Grant, Services Senior Mechanic, North Star BlueScope Steel, added: “North Star’s proximity to the Great Lakes keeps responsible water use top-of-mind for our entire team. We are excited to see how LiqTech’s technology will further enable our water preservation efforts through enhancements to our water recovery technology.”

The addition of advanced wastewater pre-treatment filtration supports North Star’s broader water reclamation initiatives and reflects a growing trend in the steel industry toward more sustainable water management practices.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented SiC membranes are designed to treat the most challenging fluids in industrial and municipal water, marine scrubber, and oil & gas applications. Learn more at www.liqtech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

