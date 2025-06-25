Roar into Mealtime with New Tyson® Mega Dino Nuggets™

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark on a colossal, fun-filled adventure with Tyson Foods’ latest creation – Tyson Mega Dino Nuggets! These playful, protein-packed nuggets are your passport to a prehistoric party, perfect for both kids and anyone who’s still a kid at heart.

Inspired by the roaring success of our original dino nuggets, we've taken the fun to a whole new level with these larger, more dino-tastic bites. The new Tyson Mega Dino Nuggets chicken patties are made from the same ingredients you already know and love, now doubled in size.

Perfect for any age, Mega Dino Nuggets blend fun and flavor with 13 grams of protein per serving, making them great for a snack or a meal.

You can find the new Tyson Mega Dino Nuggets now at grocery stores nationwide.

