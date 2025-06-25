DIAGNOS Welcomes Veteran Optometrist Dr. Barry A. Ginsberg to its Scientific Advisory Board for the United States

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce that Dr. Barry A. Ginsberg, O.D. has joined the Corporation’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Weiner will team up with Dr. Tomas J. Philipson, former vice chairman and acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and Mr. Ed Weiner, a seasoned entrepreneur, to provide valuable insights to DIAGNOS about the US optical market.

Dr. Ginsberg brings more than three decades of practice across corporate, retail and private-practice settings, giving him a ground-level view of how new technologies gain traction in high-volume optometry environments. He has repeatedly identified and launched innovative products and services that increased revenue per visit and improved patient retention for leading optical chains. This commercial experience, combined with his expertise in advanced contact-lens fitting and ocular-disease management, will help DIAGNOS refine its go-to-market strategy and demonstrate the tangible ROI of AI-driven screening to investors and practitioners alike.

Dr. Ginsberg earned a B.A. in Chemistry with a minor in Economics from Yeshiva University, followed by a B.S. and Doctor of Optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. His training included an externship at the Feinbloom Low Vision Center in Philadelphia, where he focused on age-related macular degeneration, and another at the Goldschleger Eye Institute in Tel Hashomer Hospital, Israel, where he concentrated on glaucoma and other ocular diseases.

President and CEO André Larente noted that Dr. Ginsberg’s “ability to translate clinical value into business outcomes makes him an ideal partner as we expand CARA into the wider optical marketplace.” Mr. Larente added, “DIAGNOS has built an AI platform to analyze retina images, these images are taken by thousands of optometrists worldwide. According to recent VisionWatch data, the US saw approximately 111 million routine eye exams and 60 million medical eye exams in 2020. DIAGNOS, along with its partners can address this growing market”.

DIAGNOS recently opened its US office in south Florida to support its US prospects and clients.

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

