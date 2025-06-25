New Data Shows Battery Incidents on Aircraft Rose 15% Over Five Years

Washington, D.C., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UL Standards & Engagement released the Lithium-ion Battery Incidents in Aviation: 2024 Data Review highlighting the risk of thermal runaway — which can result in batteries catching fire — and of passenger behavior with the rechargeable battery products they bring on board. The new data comes as multiple airlines are announcing updated guidance related to power banks that are supported by lithium-ion batteries.

The second annual report evaluates incident data from 37 passenger and cargo airlines that share data through ULSE’s Thermal Runaway Incident Program (TRIP) paired with consumer insights related to passenger awareness and behavior.

“Passengers have extremely limited awareness of the power source of the devices they bring on planes or the risk they can pose if not handled properly,” said Jeff Marootian, president and CEO at UL Standards & Engagement. “This year’s findings should serve as an urgent call to passengers to engage in safer packing practices, starting with keeping those rechargeable devices out of checked luggage.”



Key takeaways from the report include:

Incidents are the second highest since 2019, averaging two per week. A slight dip in incidents from 2023 to 2024 was not enough to change the weekly incident average, and still makes for a 15% increase over the last five years. Like 2023, 2024 saw an average of two thermal runaway incidents reported by airlines per week. Nearly 1 in 5 incidents result in significant passenger disruption (i.e. diverted landing, evacuation, return to gate). The vast majority of thermal runaway incidents occurred on the aircraft (89% of incidents). Of those, 18% of incidents forced a diverted landing, return to gate, or emergency evacuation or unplanned deplaning. Vapes and power banks top the list of devices behind thermal runaway incidents in passenger air travel. The average U.S. traveler brings four devices — most commonly smartphones (81%), laptops (40%), wireless headphones (38%), and tablets (35%). Vapes, while carried by only 10% of passengers, were still the leading cause of thermal runaway incidents, responsible for 28% of the reported total. Almost 2 in 5 passengers are packing rechargeable devices in checked luggage — where they can’t be accessed during flight. 38% of U.S. passengers admit to putting lithium-ion powered devices in their checked luggage. Another 30% of those who were asked to gate-check their carry-on bags were not asked about lithium-ion batteries in their luggage. Passengers are more worried about others’ devices than their own. 52% of U.S. travelers showed greater concern about the safety of other passengers’ devices compared to their own (47%).

“While lithium-ion battery incidents are a concerning hazard, they are also a largely preventable one through greater awareness,” said David Wroth, director of the Thermal Runaway Incident Program at ULSE.

Airlines including Southwest Airlines and several in Asia, following a January 2025 Air Busan incident that resulted in a total loss of aircraft but fortunately no loss of life, have enacted new policies limiting the use, size, or storage of power banks.

“The new policies on power banks are a step forward, though many of the products we carry on airplanes share the same power source in lithium-ion batteries,” continued Wroth. “Keeping rechargeable devices within arm’s reach — and never in checked luggage — will help ensure any incidents are quickly identified and managed by cabin crew.”

The new data from the report was referenced in recommendations that were sent to Congress on Monday by non-government representatives of the now-sunset Lithium Battery Air Safety Advisory Committee (LiBASAC). The committee, established by Congress through the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization in 2018, brought together representatives from the federal government, lithium battery and product manufacturers, air carriers, shippers, and other relevant industries, to arrive at solutions to the thermal runaway risk.

With the sunsetting of LiBASAC, ULSE will continue advancing the committee’s purpose in an independent capacity. In addition to contributing to the recommendations report to Congress, ULSE will convene a coalition of non-government stakeholders to workshop solutions and further dialogue on the issue.

“ULSE can and should play a critical role in taking this risk close to zero,” said Marootian. “LiBASAC served an important purpose that should continue even if the committee does not, and we look forward to taking up its mantle.”

To learn more about ULSE’s efforts, visit https://ulse.org/focus-areas/travel-safety/aviation-safety/.

Methodology

Survey results were primarily taken from a ULSE Insights U.S. consumer survey series of a cumulative 12,080 U.S. adults, conducted between January 2024 and November 2024. Surveys were designed and formulated by UL Standards & Engagement and administered online by BV Insights. As a member of the Insights Association and ESOMAR (the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research), BV Insights adheres to industry ethics and best practices, including maintaining the anonymity of respondents.

The margin of sampling error at 95% confidence for aggregate results is +/- 0.89%. Sampling error is larger for subgroups of the data. As with any survey, sampling error is only one source of possible error. While non-sampling error cannot be accurately calculated, precautionary steps were taken in all phases of the survey design and the collection and processing of the data to minimize its influence.

ULSE held seven in-depth interviews (n=7) and six focus groups (n=4) focused on cabin crew experienced and preparation for a total of n=48 participating flight crew members. All focus group data was transcribed, uploaded into the MAXQDA software platform, and analyzed with a hybrid coding frame.

About ULSE

UL Standards & Engagement is a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships, and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. ULSE enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Visit ULSE.org for more information.

