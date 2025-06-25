Rich Miner: The Preferred Platform for Intelligent, Safe and High-Yield Cloud Mining

London, UK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine earning daily cryptocurrency income without touching a single mining rig. No wires. No heat. No noise. Just simple, secure, automated cloud mining — this is exactly what Rich Miner now offers to a rapidly growing global audience.

In an era when crypto volatility has left many investors unsure of where to turn, Rich Miner has emerged as a stable, high-yield platform designed for users who value transparency, efficiency, and peace of mind. With more than 5 million users across 100+ countries, it’s quickly becoming the go-to destination for intelligent, contract-based cloud mining.

“We didn’t just build another mining platform — we built a system that works for real people,” said a Rich Miner spokesperson. “Whether you're tech-savvy or brand new to crypto, you can start mining in minutes and withdraw real rewards.”





What Makes Rich Miner Different?

No Hardware. No Hassle.

You don’t need to buy expensive equipment or worry about electricity bills. Rich Miner runs on globally distributed data centers powered by clean energy. It’s mining — without the heavy lifting.

You don’t need to buy expensive equipment or worry about electricity bills. Rich Miner runs on globally distributed data centers powered by clean energy. It’s mining — without the heavy lifting. AI-Driven Performance

Behind the scenes, smart algorithms allocate power dynamically across top-tier hardware (Bitmain, Nvidia, Canaan), ensuring you receive optimized returns every day.

Behind the scenes, smart algorithms allocate power dynamically across top-tier hardware (Bitmain, Nvidia, Canaan), ensuring you receive optimized returns every day. Real-Time Earnings

Log in to your dashboard and watch your crypto balance grow. Withdraw anytime. No delays. No hidden fees.

Log in to your dashboard and watch your crypto balance grow. Withdraw anytime. No delays. No hidden fees. Invite and Earn

Share your referral link and earn up to 3% commission on each referred user’s contract. The more your network grows, the more you earn.

Referral program: https://richminer.com

Whether you’re a casual investor looking for side income or someone building long-term crypto wealth, Rich Miner delivers a streamlined way to participate — no coding, no configuration, just consistent results.

How to Start

Register an account at https://richminer.com Choose a mining plan that fits your budget

Contract Potential Profit Table Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 $700 8 $8.68 $500.00 + $69.44 $1,600 15 $21.60 $1600.00 + $324 $3,300 18 $46.20 $3300.00 + $831.60 $5,600 22 $84.00 $5600.00 + $1848 $8,800 28 $140.80 $8800.00 + $3942.40

All contract earnings are fair and open - control your wealth freedom anytime, anywhere, and download the official APP with one click.

(Click to download the mobile APP)

RICH Miner provides a trustworthy, transparent and environmentally friendly way to accumulate wealth with minimal effort.





Start earning daily crypto income automatically Invite friends and grow your passive earnings

Rich Miner believes crypto should be accessible and rewarding. Its mission is to remove complexity, automate results, and help more people build digital wealth without limits.





About Rich Miner

Rich Miner is a UK-based cloud mining platform offering intelligent, secure, and energy-efficient mining solutions to users worldwide. With 60+ data centers and a focus on regulatory transparency, Rich Miner makes crypto mining easy, profitable, and accessible — all without the need for physical equipment.





Media Contact

Rich Miner

info@richminer.com

70 High Street, Chislehurst, England, BR7 5AQ

https://richminer.com





Attachment