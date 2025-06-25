MISTRAS Group Names Cody Elliott Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, today announced the appointment of Cody Elliott as Vice President of Pipeline Data Solutions. Cody will drive the growth and advancement of MISTRAS’ inline inspection (ILI) and integrity engineering services as part of the company’s industry-leading suite of pipeline integrity data solutions.

“Cody brings deep industry expertise and a proven ability to scale high-impact pipeline integrity solutions,” said Hani Hammad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we expand our capabilities in inline inspection and data-driven diagnostics, Cody’s leadership will be key to helping our customers turn complex pipeline data into actionable insights that drive safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

Cody brings 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, largely in the asset integrity space. He has a strong track record of driving double-digit growth, while developing scalable service models and aligning commercial and operational strategies.

In his new role, Cody will lead MISTRAS Pipeline Data Solutions, which delivers advanced inline inspection and integrity analytics across North America. The business specializes in high-resolution ILI technologies, data integration, and integrity assessment services that support operators in identifying anomalies, managing risk, and maintaining regulatory compliance.

By combining these capabilities with MISTRAS’ broader portfolio—including non-destructive testing (NDT), GIS and data services, risk engineering, and asset integrity software—the company provides a unified, end-to-end solution for pipeline integrity management. This integrated approach enables clients to reduce risk, extend asset life, and make more confident, data-driven decisions.

For more on MISTRAS’ pipeline integrity data solutions, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/how-we-help/data-solutions/pipeline-integrity/.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

theresa.feraren@mistrasgroup.com