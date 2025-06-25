Mint House Debuts in the Nation’s Capital with Grand Opening of 1010 Vermont Property

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Mint House , a premium residential hospitality operator offering long and short-term accommodations, announced its expansion to Washington, D.C. with the grand opening of its newest property, 1010 Vermont. The company’s first property in the nation’s capital provides guests, whether they are traveling for work or leisure, for one night or several months, with unparalleled quality accommodations.

The former 11-story office building, now transformed into a boutique apartment hotel, is home to 85 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments. In-room amenities guests will enjoy include fully equipped kitchens, smart thermostats, free WiFi, and spacious living areas. The property’s common area features a fitness center, Grab-and-Go station, rentable meeting space, and a lounge with game tables and TVs for communal relaxation. Mint House purposefully retained key elements of the building’s 1920s aesthetic, which allows 1010 Vermont to deliver a fusion of comfort, functionality, and sophistication just steps from D.C.’s most iconic sites.

Nestled in the heart of the nation’s capital, just two blocks away from the White House and the National Mall and minutes away from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and the Library of Congress, guests will be immersed in the city’s rich history. The nearby bustling neighborhood of Dupont Circle is home to eclectic eateries, coffee shops, bookstores, dive bars, and dance clubs, and when it’s time to dine, guests have easy access to global cuisine ranging from fast food to a Michelin star-level experience.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and join the community in Washington, D.C., a city that blends rich history with a vibrant and modern culture,” said Christian Lee, CEO of Mint House. “Much like the city itself, the transformation of 1010 Vermont reflects our deep commitment to preserving the historical character of iconic buildings while breathing new life into the spaces for modern-day needs. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests with our unparalleled experiences for years to come.”

Formerly known as The Denrike Building, 1010 Vermont was designed by local architect Appleton P. Clark Jr. and built in 1926, earning historic landmark status in 2016. To date, Mint House operates boutique hotels out of multiple historic buildings, such as the company’s Nashville property, Mint House at The Reserve, a former Federal Reserve Building, and New York City property, 70 Pine, a former office building built in the 1930s. Throughout all renovations, Mint House places a significant emphasis on preserving the historical integrity of the building while providing guests with modern accommodations through thoughtful design.

This will be Mint House’s second opening this year, following the recent opening of The Dylin, located in Madison, WI, with further openings expected in 2025. Reservations can be made at https://minthouse.com/washingtondc. For more information on Mint House, please visit www.minthouse.com .

About Mint House

Founded in 2017, Mint House is a premier hospitality brand that combines the comfort of home and the convenience and service of a hotel. Mint House creates a new category on the market for long or short-term stays – whether a traveler needs two days, two weeks, or two months, there’s a Mint House suitable for everyone. Mint House's award-winning properties are located throughout the U.S. and are thoughtfully designed with elevated apartment-style amenities and connected workspaces, offering ultimate comfort, personalized service, and consistency for guests. Mint House enables a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats, and shoppable spaces. For more information, visit https://minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marely Arias

marely@carvecomms.com