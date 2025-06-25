Penlink Taps Former Acting DEA Administrator, Derek Maltz, to Lead Global Business Growth and Strategy

Lincoln, NE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penlink is pleased to welcome Derek S. Maltz, a veteran national security and law enforcement leader, as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Global Business Growth and Strategy. In this role, Mr. Maltz will help accelerate Penlink’s global market expansion and support the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge digital intelligence solutions to law enforcement, national security, defense, and enterprise sectors worldwide.

Mr. Maltz is widely recognized as a national leader in the fight against fentanyl and global drug trafficking. He frequently appears in U.S. media and testifies before Congress to raise awareness on critical public safety threats.

Mr. Maltz rejoins Penlink after serving as Acting Administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). His leadership in that role was the latest chapter in a distinguished 28-year federal career, including service as Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Special Operations Division and as Chief of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force.

During his prior decade-long tenure at Penlink, Mr. Maltz served as Executive Director of Government Relations, helping to shape the company’s strategy for federal engagement and advocating for the integration of investigative tools across public safety agencies.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Derek back to Penlink,” said Peter Weber, CEO of Penlink. “His unparalleled experience, strategic insight, and steadfast commitment to public safety are invaluable assets to our leadership team. Derek’s return comes at a pivotal time as we continue to grow our global footprint and deliver on our mission to support those who serve.”

With this addition to its executive leadership, Penlink is well-positioned to expand its global reach and continue delivering innovative solutions to those on the front lines of public safety.

About Penlink

Penlink is the leading provider of digital intelligence solutions, integrating open-source intelligence and digital evidence for law enforcement, national security, defense, and enterprise sectors. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, Penlink enables end-to-end digital investigations and threat monitoring. Its comprehensive data intelligence platform accelerates the identification of leads and critical connections in complex investigations. Headquartered in the U.S. with global operations, Penlink is proud to support organizations worldwide with solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational impact.