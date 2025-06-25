Metafoodx Unveils AI Temperature Monitoring to Keep Food Out of the Danger Zone — and the Trash

SAN JOSE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metafoodx , the AI food operations company, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking temperature intelligence technology, designed to detect, forecast and prevent food safety failures before they occur. The new innovation delivers real-time temperature monitoring and predictive alerts, empowering kitchens to stop waste and improve compliance at scale.

Every year, millions of pounds of food are discarded, not because they’re expired, but because they quietly slip into the FDA-defined temperature “danger zone” (between 41°F and 135°F) during service. In one institutional kitchen alone, Metafoodx discovered that over 56% of food items scanned during peak service hours were unsafe for consumption.

“Food waste is often a direct result of food safety failures,” said Fengmin Gong, CEO and co-founder of Metafoodx. “Our AI solution gives kitchens the power to stop temperature-related waste before it happens so they can keep food safe for longer periods of time and serve more of it.”

Unlike traditional spot-check thermometers, Metafoodx’s patented scanner captures surface temperature and a 3D profile of food items to estimate internal temperature without invasive probes. Dual scans taken before and after service allow the AI to track how temperature changes over time, or kitchens can set timer-based rules to ensure safety compliance. Over time, the AI learns from each kitchen’s unique layout, menu and equipment to deliver site-specific recommendations and optimizations.

This intelligence helps kitchens:

Reduce temperature-related food waste by 20%–30%

Boost food safety compliance with real-time alerts

Eliminate the need for manual thermometer checks

Enhance guest satisfaction by maintaining consistent quality

Increase safe food holding times by up to 40 minutes



Metafoodx has deployed AI Temperature Monitoring across commercial kitchens at Pomona College, University of Guelph and others, and is already driving measurable results.

To learn more about meeting food safety standards with Metafoodx, read the white paper Too Hot to Fail .

About Metafoodx

Metafoodx is a patented, AI-powered food operations platform that helps commercial kitchens reduce waste, optimize production and drive sustainability through real-time data and automation. Trusted by leading universities and food service providers, Metafoodx delivers measurable impact, including up to a 50% reduction in food waste and a 200% ROI within weeks of deployment. Metafoodx is a 2025 Kitchen Innovations Award winner, recognized by the National Restaurant Association for advancing efficiency and productivity in food operations.

Visit metafoodx.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X and YouTube .

Media Contact

Liesse Jayalath

metafoodx@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b26d1249-a8d2-4499-834f-3e6a7ad1efe3