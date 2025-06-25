The Chan Centre Announces the Fourth Annual ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl Come Toward the Fire Festival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts , in partnership with the Musqueam Indian Band , is pleased to present the fourth annual ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl Come Toward the Fire , a two-day Indigenous-led festival held on September 20 and 21, 2025. Taking place on the unceded ancestral territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm Musqueam people at the University of British Columbia, the event celebrates Indigenous culture ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This year, the festival will expand to feature two days of programming, hands-on workshops, and special performances celebrating Indigenous voices throughout the Chan Centre on indoor and outdoor stages and screens. On Sunday evening, the festival concludes with a ticketed concert that will showcase internationally celebrated artists, including the nine-time Grammy Award-nominated powwow group Northern Cree and the return of Juno-nominated Cree and Salish pop singer Tia Wood, for an unforgettable concert experience.

"ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl Come Toward the Fire is a powerful gathering of voices, stories, and creative brilliance from Indigenous artists and communities," said Jarrett Martineau, Head Curator at the Chan Centre. “We welcome everyone to join us and experience firsthand the power and artistry of these wonderful Indigenous artists across multiple artistic disciplines.”

In hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl translates to “Come Toward the Fire”. It suggests a movement of returning Indigenous voices to the forefront – and bringing them back to the centre, the fire, the heart of the community, following a generation of removal due to residential schools.

Highlights from this year’s programming include Indigenous films from the imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival, a special screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary Sugarcane, and the world premiere of The Road to Hasalala Danxalax, a concert documentary of critically acclaimed and celebrated Kwagiulth and Stó:lō mezzo-soprano Marion Newman’s show by the same name during her time as a Chan Centre Guest Curator in 2021.

This event boasts a stellar musical lineup featuring Indigenous Music Award-winning Choctaw artist Samantha Crain, Polaris Music Prize finalist Ombiigizi, 2025 Polaris Prize nominee Wyatt C. Louis, Inuvialuit music icon Willie Thrasher and Linda Saddleback, and Odanak composer Mali Obomsawin, among others. Sunday night’s ticketed concert will feature a powerful performance by Grammy-nominated powwow group Northern Cree, renowned for their high-energy performances and deep cultural resonance, alongside acclaimed singer and rising star, Tia Wood, whose genre-blending sound and compelling artistry have captivated audiences worldwide, offering a must-see evening that celebrates Indigenous excellence and musical innovation. Traditional dance groups Git Hayetsk and Coastal Wolf Pack will also perform. Contemporary DJs, curated by Indigenous collective HOTLATCH, will also perform throughout the festival.

“I’m thrilled to be sharing the stage with family and to be back for this incredible festival,” said Tia Wood. “We’ll be sharing a mix of my favourite songs and some sounds from my latest project; which is soulful, raw and a bit dreamy of course.”

Guests can also enjoy a vibrant marketplace with Indigenous food trucks, artisanal vendors, children’s authors and literary programming curated by Iron Dog Books, and resource booths, including Up the River Baking, Sweetgrass Soap, Amanda Ruth Beads, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre (IRSHDC), Museum of Anthropology, Massy Books, Native Education College, Cedar Hot Sauce, Buffalo Starwoman Creations, Shimmer by Shakota, MothLatte, The Ivory Kraken Company, BEADS by Hooty Ann, and more.

For the full ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl Come Toward the Fire festival schedule and tickets, visit cometowardthefire.com .

