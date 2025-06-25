Chicago, Illinois, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed announces the expansion of his COVID-19 testing operations across the United States and internationally, building on his proven record of delivering high-quality testing services with a strong emphasis on COVID compliance and fraud prevention in testing.







Dr. Anosh Ahmed





As new COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, the demand for accurate and efficient testing remains high. Dr. Ahmed is securing new COVID testing contracts to serve municipal and state governments, large corporations, international health organizations, and critical infrastructure hubs such as ports and airports.

Dr. Ahmed’s team has already demonstrated operational excellence in major U.S. cities. In Chicago, Anosh Ahmed COVID testing programs have served frontline workers, underserved communities, and public housing residents. In Houston, Anosh Ahmed COVID testing efforts were recognized by Mayor Sylvester Turner after successfully delivering high-volume services during a key period of public health response. More on the Houston initiative can be found here: KHOU article .

The expanded operations will feature a scalable model designed to deliver results quickly while maintaining full accuracy and compliance. International COVID testing efforts are also underway, with new agreements under negotiation in key global regions.

Dr. Ahmed emphasizes transparency and integrity in all contracts. Measures in place include independent auditing, transparent digital tracking systems, full adherence to COVID compliance regulations at all levels, and leadership oversight dedicated to fraud prevention in testing.

“Given the scrutiny in this space, it is more important than ever to demonstrate accountability and public trust,” said Dr. Ahmed. “Our team operates with zero tolerance for fraud or mismanagement. Every contract we fulfill is grounded in integrity and measurable outcomes.”

As COVID testing contracts expand globally, Dr. Anosh Ahmed remains focused on restoring confidence in public health solutions and continuing to deliver trusted COVID testing services wherever needed.

