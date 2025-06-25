Georgina Rodríguez Brings Star Power to Holsten’s Bold New Campaign in Saudi Arabia





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgina Rodríguez — international celebrity and style icon, and one of the most followed women in the world — is the new face of Holsten in Saudi Arabia. Her latest collaboration with the premium malt beverage Holsten blends effortless glamour with a playful twist on everyday indulgence.

The campaign — themed “Treat Yourself with a Holsten” — celebrates the joy of everyday indulgence and positions Holsten as the go-to refreshment for life’s well-deserved moments.

The multi-platform campaign is supported by a playful hero film that’s set to captivate the brand’s target audiences. Shot entirely in the Kingdom, Holsten’s campaign centres around a playful storyline. It all begins with a rumour: Georgina Rodríguez has been spotted visiting a neighbourhood baqala every Monday to pick up her favourite treat — a bottle of Holsten. As the rumour spreads across Riyadh — through living rooms, office breakrooms, social gatherings, and group chats. The campaign humorously taps into the power of word-of-mouth, anticipation, and celebrity fandom — all culminating in a surprise appearance by Georgina herself.

The campaign is anchored by a bold, audience-first strategy that taps into Saudi Arabia’s shifting lifestyle landscape — where premium choices, self-expression, and light-hearted entertainment increasingly define youth culture. The campaign leverages Georgina Rodríguez’s unique persona, which effortlessly bridges global aspiration with emotional accessibility, making her an ideal fit for Holsten’s positioning - to offer a premium, flavourful treat for everyday accomplishments.

“I had so much fun working on this campaign,” said Georgina Rodríguez. “It’s playful, unexpected, and has that perfect local energy. Holsten is all about celebrating the little wins — and I love that message. Sometimes, the best part of the day is just treating yourself.”

The campaign will roll out across Shahid, TikTok, META, cinemas, and OOH — making Georgina’s Holsten moment truly unmissable.

